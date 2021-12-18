ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks and Leafs add players to COVID-19 list ahead of Saturday showdown

By Patrick Johnston
kingstonthisweek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vancouver Canucks will be looking for their seventh straight victory under new coach Bruce Boudreau on Saturday when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena, but they’ll be doing it without Tyler Motte. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article...

www.kingstonthisweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks notebook: COVID-19 pause allows Boudreau precious practice time

The whiteboard got a workout. So did Bruce Boudreau’s vocal cords. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Vancouver Canucks coach subscribes to the theory that you play like you practice. And judging by the manner in which his players were practising at one point Monday at Rogers Arena, it wasn’t conducive to winning.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks: Luke Schenn buoyed by quick return from COVID-19 protocol list

Luke Schenn was doubled over in exhaustion following a practice drill Monday at Rogers Arena. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. It was a visual reminder of the effect that even mild COVID-19 symptoms can have on a professional athlete returning from quarantine — even though the Vancouver Canucks defenceman wasn’t under significant physical duress during his absence.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillaume Brisebois
Person
Luke Schenn
Person
Bonnie Henry
Person
Madison Bowey
Person
Wayne Simmonds
Person
Jason Spezza
Person
Tyler Motte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim Ducks#Covid#The Vancouver Canucks#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Omicron#Canadian#The Montreal Canadiens
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Place
Vancouver, CA
kingstonthisweek.com

10 THINGS: Taking the Edmonton Oilers into the holiday season

With a pause in the Edmonton Oilers’ schedule until after Santa comes, here are some things we’ve noticed, especially athletic trainer T.D. Forss, who must be the busiest man on the team with daily COVID-19 test results and injury reports. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

NHL going on break because of COVID as pulling out of Olympics looks likely

As the first day of winter arrives Tuesday, the whole COVID-19 clouded National Hockey League is on the verge of shutdown. On Monday night the league and the NHLPA agreed to let Tuesday’s games on the shrunken schedule – Washington at Philadelphia and Tampa Bay at Vegas – play out and then postpone the five remaining on Thursday. That will allow a longer holiday break of four or five days, with no testing until Dec. 26, ahead of a scheduled return of games.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

All Maple Leafs safe and sound back in Toronto

Like the happy ending of a family Christmas movie, a group of world-weary and stranded Maple Leafs have made it home for the holidays. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The team confirmed late Monday that the seven players and two coaches who...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Flames reopen facility after third consecutive day with no further positives

There are not a lot of drills designed for such a small number of skaters. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Certainly, a scrimmage was out of the question. Nonetheless, this was very good news — after three straight days without any further positive tests,...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy