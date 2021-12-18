ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

WARREN‘S PIECE: Smith among longest serving NHL coaches, COVID-19 here, there, everywhere

By Ken Warren
kingstonthisweek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pace of coaching turnover in the NHL continues to be shocking. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. After Paul Maurice’s stunning decision Thursday to step down as bench boss of the Winnipeg Jets, Senators coach D.J. Smith now ranks 11th in terms of tenure with...

newyorkcitynews.net

Senators coach D.J. Smith in COVID-19 protocol

Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith and backup goalie Filip Gustavsson were placed in the COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday. Video coach Mike King and three members of the team support staff were also added. They join assistant coach Davis Payne, added to the protocol on Monday. The Senators have had...
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
State
Colorado State
letsgobruins.net

Report: Are Bruins Preparing To Go All In For Jakob Chychrun?

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have been given some time reassess their season as they deal with COVID issues. While adding some depth for the top 6 is definitely at the top of the list, the clear problem continues to be the blueline. The Arizona Coyotes recently...
NHL
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Paul Maurice
Person
Ian Cole
Person
Anton Forsberg
Person
Josh Norris
Person
Jordan Staal
Person
Alain Vigneault
Person
Sebastian Aho
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
NHL

Hinostroza placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Monday. Buffalo's next scheduled game is Monday, Dec. 27 at home against the New York Islanders. The team had three previously scheduled games - vs. Columbus on Dec. 20, vs. Colorado on Dec. 22, and at Columbus on Dec. 23 - postponed due to COVID-19 cases affecting the Blue Jackets and Avalanche.
NHL
#Covid#Flyers#The Florida Panthers
kingstonthisweek.com

NHL going on break because of COVID as pulling out of Olympics looks likely

As the first day of winter arrives Tuesday, the whole COVID-19 clouded National Hockey League is on the verge of shutdown. On Monday night the league and the NHLPA agreed to let Tuesday’s games on the shrunken schedule – Washington at Philadelphia and Tampa Bay at Vegas – play out and then postpone the five remaining on Thursday. That will allow a longer holiday break of four or five days, with no testing until Dec. 26, ahead of a scheduled return of games.
NHL
920 ESPN

What Will the NHL’s ‘COVID 19 Shutdown’ Cost New York Teams?

National Hockey League has announced a shutdown starting after Tuesday night's games. This will be the first major league to completely shutdown action since 2020 because of the pandemic. Actually, the 'shutdown' sounds worse than it is. Under the collective bargaining agreement, the NHL traditionally packs it in on Christmas...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Mike Hoffman added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

The Montreal Canadiens have added forward Mike Hoffman to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The Canadiens said in a press release Hoffman is being monitored closely by doctors. He joins teammates Arturri Lekhonen and Laurent Dauphin on the protocol list. Montreal's remaining games before the holiday break...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks: Luke Schenn buoyed by quick return from COVID-19 protocol list

Luke Schenn was doubled over in exhaustion following a practice drill Monday at Rogers Arena. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. It was a visual reminder of the effect that even mild COVID-19 symptoms can have on a professional athlete returning from quarantine — even though the Vancouver Canucks defenceman wasn’t under significant physical duress during his absence.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Place
Vancouver, CA
reviewjournal.com

For now, Golden Knights avoiding NHL’s COVID-19 disruption

The Golden Knights, like a worker who’s already used their vacation days, are one of the last ones in the office before the holidays. Nine NHL teams are shut down through the league’s annual break from Dec. 24-26 because of the continued spread of COVID-19. Twelve more are twiddling their thumbs because they have no more games until the pause.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Flames reopen facility after third consecutive day with no further positives

There are not a lot of drills designed for such a small number of skaters. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Certainly, a scrimmage was out of the question. Nonetheless, this was very good news — after three straight days without any further positive tests,...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

All Maple Leafs safe and sound back in Toronto

Like the happy ending of a family Christmas movie, a group of world-weary and stranded Maple Leafs have made it home for the holidays. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The team confirmed late Monday that the seven players and two coaches who...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

10 THINGS: Taking the Edmonton Oilers into the holiday season

With a pause in the Edmonton Oilers’ schedule until after Santa comes, here are some things we’ve noticed, especially athletic trainer T.D. Forss, who must be the busiest man on the team with daily COVID-19 test results and injury reports. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded...
NHL

