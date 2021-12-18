ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Gibson, OK

It was a party of a time for local bowler in perfecto

By MIKE KAYS mkays@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQNuO_0dQAyXpp00
Pingleton

It wasn’t a sanctioned 300, but when you’re bowling with serious bowlers at the USBC Green Country Lanes’ annual Christmas party. it’s legitimate enough.

That was the case for Doug Pingleton of Fort Gibson last weekend, the last game of his night.

“I’ve shot a bunch in league, I haven’t shot one in a couple of years,” he said by phone Friday. “My grandmother passed away earlier this year at 101 and she used to keep a count. I’d call her when I had one and she’d mark it down.”

He’s figured 45. That’s one more than his age, 44.

The reward for the latest one was just the satisfaction of doing it. He and Mike Jacobs went in together on a colored pin contest, dropped $40 each, and walked away with $200 each, he said.

But no ring, like there used to be when sanctioned bowlers were sent those without cost.

Pingleton and his doubles partner Thomas Patterson have won multiple doubles titles in the city tournament. He currently bowls in two mixed leagues at Green Country, one on Monday and the other on Tuesday.

He is also a member of the Muskogee Bowling Association Hall of Fame.

The last sanctioned 300 was from Jayden Warner in late November. The last 300 in league play was earlier this week by Travis Gulley.

Comments / 0

Related
Examiner Enterprise

LOOK BACK AT SPORTS YEAR: E-E begins countdown of top 15 local stories in athletics' realm

From a record cold streak in February to unprecedented autumn heat, the year 2021 has followed its own unique script. The same in local sports. Bartlesville’s sports’ impact radiated to high-level pro sports reaches and even to an international impact, while local teams and athletes also made major thunder that shook the entire state. ...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Fort Gibson, OK
Sports
Muskogee, OK
Sports
City
Muskogee, OK
City
Fort Gibson, OK
Western Iowa Today

Iowa wins big against SE Louisiana

(Iowa City) Iowa improved their men’s basketball record to 9-3 on Tuesday with a 93-62 victory over SE Louisiana. It’s the 5th time the Hawks have topped 90 points this season. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures led by Keegan Murray’s 20 points. Murray was 8/13 from the...
IOWA STATE
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Brin, Tulsa take Myrtle Beach Bowl 30-17 over Old Dominion, ex-Hornet

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Tulsa cornerback Tyon Davis thinks his team needs a little adversity to get themselves going. That was certainly true at the Myrtle Beach Bowl where the Golden Hurricane endured Old Dominion's stunning start — a 100-yard return touchdown by LeMareon James on the opening kickoff — on the way to a 30-17 victory Monday to close the season with four straight victories.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowlers#Bowling#Green Country
FOX59

Thursday night’s Butler at St. John’s game canceled

INDIANAPOLIS – The Big East Conference has postponed Thursday night’s Butler and St. John’s game in New York because of COVID-19 cases in the Red Storm’s program. Initially, the Big East wasn’t going to reschedule games because of the virus. Teams without enough players were going to have to forfeit and take a loss, but […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Missouri kicker’s salute against Army backfires

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis broke out a questionable celebration after giving his team an early 16-7 lead over Army on Wednesday, and the move ended up backfiring. Mevis, who has become a fan favorite in part because of his hefty stature, converted three field goals in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl. The third one was a 38-yarder that put the Tigers up 16-7, and Mevis gave an emphatic salute after it sailed through the uprights.
FOOTBALL
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
1K+
Followers
92
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy