It was a party of a time for local bowler in perfecto

It wasn’t a sanctioned 300, but when you’re bowling with serious bowlers at the USBC Green Country Lanes’ annual Christmas party. it’s legitimate enough.

That was the case for Doug Pingleton of Fort Gibson last weekend, the last game of his night.

“I’ve shot a bunch in league, I haven’t shot one in a couple of years,” he said by phone Friday. “My grandmother passed away earlier this year at 101 and she used to keep a count. I’d call her when I had one and she’d mark it down.”

He’s figured 45. That’s one more than his age, 44.

The reward for the latest one was just the satisfaction of doing it. He and Mike Jacobs went in together on a colored pin contest, dropped $40 each, and walked away with $200 each, he said.

But no ring, like there used to be when sanctioned bowlers were sent those without cost.

Pingleton and his doubles partner Thomas Patterson have won multiple doubles titles in the city tournament. He currently bowls in two mixed leagues at Green Country, one on Monday and the other on Tuesday.

He is also a member of the Muskogee Bowling Association Hall of Fame.

The last sanctioned 300 was from Jayden Warner in late November. The last 300 in league play was earlier this week by Travis Gulley.