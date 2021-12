Joe Manchin has, once again, made it a rough week to be West Virginian.The former governor and current senator makes decision after decision that stand in stark contrast to anything remotely helpful for his constituents. His current and most egregious fumble includes shooting down the Build Back Better bill, which aimed to create millions of jobs for working- and middle-class citizens, as well as tackle the climate crisis and provide affordable healthcare to older and disabled Americans.“My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO