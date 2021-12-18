General Motors Stock Moves Lower: A Technical Analysis

The US Federal Reserve’s indications about the future of tightening its policy contributed to strong gains for the dollar pairs. The USD/JPY rebounded to the level of 114.27, but investors returned to buying havens amid global concern about the Omicron variant, which hampered the optimism of central banks. Accordingly, the currency pair returned to the support level at 113.13 at the end of last week's trading, before closing trading around the 113.70 level, waiting for anything new. In a surprising pivotal policy, the US Federal Reserve accelerated the withdrawal of its asset-purchasing program and laid out a roadmap for eight interest rate increases through 2024. Chairman Jerome Powell also raised the possibility that the US central bank would start withdrawing liquidity before too long by reducing its large balance sheet.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO