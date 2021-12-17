Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 12/17

Here is your FOX 12 forecast for the evening of Wednesday December 22nd, 2021. Thursday, December 23rd, 3:00 A.M. A cold front is advancing inland early on this Thursday. Along and ahead of the front, we dealt with moderate to heavy rain. Behind the cold front though, expect to see on and off showers (some of which will produce downpours). Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s across the metro area. By this evening, our snow level will drop to about 2,000 feet. An additional 6-12 inches of snow will accumulate in the Cascades above 2,000 feet. The higher elevations of the Coast Range should see about 3-5 inches of snow.
