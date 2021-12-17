ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 12/17

pahomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCool and cloudy skies tonight as rain...

www.pahomepage.com

kptv.com

Wednesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast

Here is your FOX 12 forecast for the evening of Wednesday December 22nd, 2021. Thursday, December 23rd, 3:00 A.M. A cold front is advancing inland early on this Thursday. Along and ahead of the front, we dealt with moderate to heavy rain. Behind the cold front though, expect to see on and off showers (some of which will produce downpours). Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s across the metro area. By this evening, our snow level will drop to about 2,000 feet. An additional 6-12 inches of snow will accumulate in the Cascades above 2,000 feet. The higher elevations of the Coast Range should see about 3-5 inches of snow.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Unseasonably Warm Temperatures, Showers And Clouds To Take Over Region This Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, this year will be a disappointment. The forecast calls for rainy weather along with mild afternoon temperatures. Christmas Eve features sunny skies early and seasonable temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will fill in throughout the day before rain finally arrives later Friday night. For families waiting to travel on Christmas Eve, the weather will cooperate throughout the day. However, the later you wait to hit the roads conditions will turn unsettled as a system draws in rain later that night. The storm looks to arrive overnight on Friday leading to wet roads through Christmas morning. Luckily, the bulk of the rain falls overnight. Gradual clearing is likely once the storm departs as drier air begins to work back into our region. Sorry team snow — temperatures will be too mild to see any wintry precipitation this storm will be all rain. Christmas Day 2021 will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with unseasonably warm temperatures. Credit: CBS3 Region-wide highs look to climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. To finish the holiday weekend, Sunday will be bright and breezy with mild temperatures sticking around. Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest forecast. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Showers Ring In Christmas Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! This morning will be the coldest morning of the week with lows in the upper teens and low 20s so get out the ice scrapers! Wind chills are close to single digits for some, too! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Tonight, there’s a very small chance for rain and a little snow as a quick burst of energy trails across the region but little to no accumulation is expected. Most will stay north of I-80. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Christmas Eve evening is our next chance of rain...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Christmas Weekend Brings Mild Temperatures, Patchy Rain

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid 30s. For Friday, areas of patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s. A high of 52 degrees in Chicago will be 17 degrees above average for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be mild in the 40s with patchy light rain for Christmas evening. Christmas Day will start off with a chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be before 9 a.m. for most locations. Expect late day...
CHICAGO, IL

