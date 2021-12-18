Three top Michigan universities mandate COVID-19 booster: What to know

(WWJ) Three of the state’s top universities are mandating the COVID-19 booster vaccine for students, staff, and faculty this winter amid a surge of cases.

Michigan State, University of Michigan and Wayne State all made the announcement Friday.

University of Michigan:

Everyone who works at or goes to school at the Flint, Dearborn or Ann Arbor campus will be required to get the booster.

The deadline for the booster is February 14 , or whenever the student becomes eligible for the booster based on their individual vaccine schedule.

Michigan Medicine employees will also be required to get the booster.

“The existing mitigation strategies have allowed our campuses to have a successful in-person fall experience, which has benefited our entire community in so many ways despite the ongoing pandemic,” said Robert Ernst, associate vice president for student life and director of the Campus Health Response Committee.

Despite the February deadline, university officials urge students to get the booster as soon as possible.

The University is also implementing other mitigation strategies. Upon return from holiday break, students of all vaccination statuses will be required to wear masks in common areas in residence halls through at least January 17. They will also be required to test for COVID-19 upon return from holiday break.

Students are also required to use ResponsiBLUE, a daily symptom checker app, and stay off campus if sick.

Students can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the booster shot.

Classes resume for U of M on January 5. You can see the University’s full statement here.

NOTE: Per the CDC, a person is eligible for a booster six months or more after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna, or after two months since receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. On Thursday, the CDC said that a person should opt for the mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) if it’s available to them due to "increased risk of adverse events" associated with the J&J vaccine, particularly blood clots.

Michigan State University:

In a statement, President Samuel Stanley said students, staff and faculty must have the booster by the time classes resume after the holidays on January 10 in order to be compliant with the mandate.

Or, they must do so as soon as they become eligible for the booster based on their individual vaccination schedule (see NOTE above).

“As many of you know, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month strengthened its COVID-19 vaccine recommendations and is now strongly recommending that everyone 16 and older receive a booster shot,” Stanley wrote. “This guidance, coupled with the fact that the Omicron variant has been found in Michigan and is likely at MSU, has led me to this decision.”

Students who have already been granted a medical or religious exemption will also be exempt from the booster, according to Stanley. Students who are fully remote may also request an exemption for the upcoming semester.

“Thank you for doing your part,” he said. Full statement here.

Wayne State University:

Wayne State’s deadline for the booster, in order to be in compliance with the mandate, is January 3.

It applies to all students, faculty and staff, except those with a pre-approved exemption and those who are learning “100% remote with no need to be on campus or access campus resources,” according to the university statement.

School officials said those who do not have the booster will not be allowed on campus until they get the shot or unless they have an approved waiver.

“Please get your booster as soon as it's available to you,” the statement reads. Students will also be required to upload photographic proof.

The University is holding campus vaccine clinics for booster shots on January 4, 13 and 14. Students, staff and faculty can register here.

See f ull statement.