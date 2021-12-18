ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Convicted killer serving life dies in California prison

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
DELANO, Calif. (AP) — A California prisoner serving a life sentence for murder died Friday after he was found injured in a cell he shared with another convicted killer, authorities said.

Abraham Morales, 37, was found unresponsive in the Kern Valley State Prison cell he shared with Charles Ramirez, 44, prison officials said.

He was pronounced dead within the hour.

The death is being investigated as a homicide and Ramirez was removed from the scene, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

Morales was sent to prison in 2010 and was serving a life sentence without possibility of parole. He was convicted in Ventura County of first-degree murder with the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.

Ramirez was imprisoned in 2014 following his Orange County conviction for first-degree murder with the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death. He was serving a life sentence but with the possibility of parole. He was sentenced in August to an additional seven years for assault with a deadly weapon inside the prison, authorities said.

Jane
5d ago

PLEASE don't waste another taxpayer dime on ANY "investigation" into the job our criminal justice system has been neutered from doing. Simply realize that this work-of-art lived by the sword...and someone was finally wise enough to pick it up and use it. Case closed!

user248
4d ago

I disagree, I think if we take that money that we pay to keep convicted murders alive and invest it into our schools, healthcare system or overall community it would be money better spent.

Ambiguous Sunday
4d ago

It's pathetically ironic isn't it (but however deliberate) that the system will not put these people down but put them in an environment where they may kill each other? 🤷‍♂️

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

