A big cup of coffee is undeniably one of the simple pleasures of every morning, and while black coffee has been known to provide numerous health benefits to the body for both energy and metabolic purposes, there are certain mistakes which can negate the good it does. Loading up your cup of joe with sugar and creamers might be one obvious mistake, but there’s another habit which may have just as significant implications on your overall health when followed consistently. In order to create the most well-rounded morning routine to kickstart your day, there’s one habit experts say you should kick when it comes to drinking coffee.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 2 DAYS AGO