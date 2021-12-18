ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilaria Baldwin Tensed Over Search Warrant Issued for Alec Baldwin's Phone?

By Annie Deluca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilaria Baldwin took to the streets of NYC just hours after a search warrant was obtained for her husband's phone. The 37-year-old yoga instructor was observed getting a coffee while holding her infant and another youngster. Hilaria sat tensely staring at her iPhone. Baldwin's wife walked in glossy black tights and...

