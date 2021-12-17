ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime Roots Bassist Leonard ‘Hub’ Hubbard, Dead At 62

By CelebrityAccess Staff Writers
celebrityaccess.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION, PA (CelebrityAccess) — Leonard Nelson “Hub” Hubbard, longtime bass player for the hip-hop band, The Roots, has died. He was 62. His passing was announced by his former bandmates via social media. “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye...

celebrityaccess.com

