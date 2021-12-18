ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Lawrence Has More Uncertainty Moving Forward

By Lee DeLapp
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Following the firing of Urban Meyer, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence says there's more clarity for the team moving forward, but 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe with Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington explain why the 1st overall pick has more question marks than ever before.

LaVar Arrington: "I feel so bad for Trevor. This is a can't miss talent that is in that danger zone of being an average to mediocre pro, based on his conditions and it play out so many times."
Jonas Knox: "That's why I can't stand the word 'bust.' Hate it."
Brady Quinn: "It's like a bad hand in cards. You just got to play it the best you can."

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
#American Football#Jaguars
Fox Sports Radio

Why Trevor Lawrence Should Not Have a Say on Jacksonville's Next Head Coach

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker react to reports that say Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence would like a say in who the organization decides to hire to replace former Jags coach Urban Meyer. In a season of heavy drama, it's only natural that Lawrence hopes to have a say in who can nurture his talent to be the absolute best for the foreseeable future. Lawrence made sure to mention that he didn't necessarily think he was qualified to have a say but would definitely like to be involved. Jaguars owner Shad Khan agreed with the rookie quarterback.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Kyler Murray's Play Has Already Peaked

Colin Cowherd: “Arizona right now is struggling. In their last four games Kyler Murray is 1-3, his completion percentage has dropped off a cliff, and he’s throwing interceptions, not touchdowns. My guess is that he came back too soon. It’s very much a Russell Wilson experience, he’s not 100%. Those guys need their legs. Brady and Rodgers have so much experience that there’s other parts of their game that can take them through these patches. Remember, Kyler Murray only played one year of college, he was really a baseball guy as much as a football guy, and he’s only got 43 NFL starts. Now you put him on the road, no DeAndre Hopkins, Cleveland gets a lead at home, and it gets pretty ugly pretty fast. What you’ve seen is that he plays really well early, he gets banged up, he returns, and then he’s not the same quarterback. There are two things I’ve noticed about Kyler and you gotta watch the games to see this: I don’t love his body language, it’s got a little Jay Cutler feel to it. There’s a lot of eye-rolling, a lot of disgust, I’m not a huge fan of that. There have been reports that Kyler is not necessarily ‘one of the guys’, and they brought in some leaders like AJ Green and JJ Watt. We have to be honest about this, he’s 5’9 1/2", about 205 pounds. I had an NFL player, a GREAT one, who played him last year and hit him – he told me off the air ‘that dude doesn’t like to get hit.’ Not that anybody does but guys like Ben, Cam, Josh Allen, and Andrew Luck kind of lean into it as big and physical men. He’s not a gigantic guy and this is a sport of gigantic men bearing down on you.” (Full Video Above)
NFL
News4Jax.com

Trevor Lawrence’s development remains key in Jaguars’ lost season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars may pick at the top of the NFL draft again, certainly not what the franchise had in mind when this season began. There were high hopes. There was excitement. And then, the real games started. With yet another major rebuild on the way, the...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Ex-NFL Players Defend Urban Meyer After Firing: 'He Never Got a Fair Shot'

Brady Quinn: “They were sold a lie and they were fooled; even some of the oddsmakers with Urban Meyer getting fired. Initially, the line opened before the news broke [of Meyer’s firing], the Jaguars being 3.5-point favorites to beat the Texans. Then Meyer gets fired and the line JUMPS. The Jaguars actually got two more points in some books, and it went up to 4.5 points when it was all said and done. A bunch of people hopped on this idea that ‘Urban Meyer was the problem’, and then they get drummed by another 2-11 team. You can listen to the media all you want about what Urban Meyer did or didn’t do, the culture, or how he treated his assistants, but this staff was just as much to blame for the way this organization has struggled as anything else. As far as Urban Meyer might have handled things given how this team struggled, given how the assistants struggled to be able to put together a winning game plan, that’s another conversation, but the reality is that this is a terrible football team and they’re now in position to get the number one overall pick again for a reason. They’ve drafted in the top 10 since 2008, what sort of indication does that give you?? You were sold this idea that it was just him [Urban Meyer] and now this team is going to take off. Trevor Lawrence even talked about ‘clarity’ moving forward. Well, you got ‘CLARITY’ now, you still stink and he [Urban] wasn’t the problem. As good as he [Trevor Lawrence] is, you can’t overcome the staff you're working with, and what’s around you. You are a LONG ways from being a competitive football team… What is going to be your case [for firing Meyer]? It can’t be the Josh Lambo incident, it happened too long ago and they admitted that they knew it. You can’t say ‘the reason we’re firing you for cause is for this incident that happened four months ago…’ while it kept you employed while I knew about it. That doesn’t work. You can’t fire him for other stuff where you kept him employed. The incident that happened in Ohio, you [Shad Khan] spoke publicly about it that you were giving him another chance, you can’t fire him with cause now. There is probably a laundry list of little things, and this is the road we’re on right now. You’re going to start to hear some of those things because they’ll leak their way to the public and to the media like they always do just to discredit Urban Meyer or make him feel pressure. If Urban Meyer files a lawsuit for wrongful termination, he’s going to feel comfortable saying ‘you have no reason to have fired me with cause, and you’re going to have to pay me the money that I’m owed'… It’s not just Urban Meyer, it’s every college coach that gets called up to that level. They [the media] don’t want to look at them as a guy who can be successful at that level. If you give ANYONE 13 games, they’re not turning it around with the Jaguars organization. Look at the Bengals – Urban Meyer had more credentials and more of a resume than Zac Taylor did when he was hired, yet Zac Taylor was given what, three years? And now you’re seeing them finally climb atop the AFC North after they’ve had draft classes and free agency periods. IT TAKES TIME, FOLKS. Urban Meyer didn’t have enough time, that’s the reality of it.”
NFL
