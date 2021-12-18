ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Happens to the Spread the Next Game After a Coach is Fired?

By Erik Kemp
 5 days ago
Photo: Harry How
RJ Bell: "When you have a coach that is relieved of duty, the next game - this is the last dozen years - 17 winners against the spread and 9 losers. The line went up +3.5 for Jaguars over the Texans and now it's +5 after Urban Meyer was fired."

RJ Bell and the Straight Outta Vegas crew breakdown the lines across the NFL in Week 15 where Urban Meyer gets fired, playoff implications are abound, and 3 games actually got postponed due to COVID. So how should you bet the Jaguars and Texans game with Urban Meyer out as head coach? Tune in to find out!

