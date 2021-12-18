ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania exempts canceled student loans from taxes

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Pennsylvania will no longer impose state income taxes on public sector workers and nurses who receive student loan forgiveness from two major programs, the Wolf administration announced Friday. The change impacts participants in the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, which provides debt relief to teachers, social workers, military...

