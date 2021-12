Taschen and Marvel Comics are bringing Spider-Man fans a trip down memory lane with The Marvel Comics Library. The first series up for the wild collector treatment is Spidey's adventures from 1962-1964. Stan Lee and Steve Ditko had one heck of a character on their hands, and these extra-large format recreations of the early issues will delight serious collectors. Marvel editor Ralph Maccio also offers a stellar historical essay about the Web-Slinger. David Mandel also introduces the reader to these rare photos, artboards, and otherwise never-before-seen pieces of Marvel history. With Spider-Man's birthday coming up, it's a great way to track the history of Peter Parker. After Spidey, the Avengers and Captain America will be getting similar treatments in the series.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO