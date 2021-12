A Christmas parade was held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, as well as a plethora of festivities at Courtland Festival Park in Appomattox. In attendance at the Vintage & Artisan Merry Market were many vendors whose items were at the festival for the first time and some for many years. People of all ages were in attendance for the festival and were spectators and participants in the parade.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO