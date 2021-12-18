Kamala Harris, in interview, says administration did not anticipate omicron variant
By Noah Bierman, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
5 days ago
WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that the administration failed to anticipate the variants that have prolonged and worsened the COVID-19 pandemic and that she underestimated the role misinformation would play in prolonging the disease that has killed 800,000 Americans. “We didn’t see delta coming. I...
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has been exposed to a staffer who tested positive for COVID-19. Harris, 57, was with a staffer "throughout the day Tuesday" who tested positive for the coronavirus the following morning, the White House confirmed Wednesday via a briefing room statement. "Yesterday, Monday and every day...
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to agree with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has argued that Democrats don't have a shot in maintaining control of Congress without doing something about student loans. 'Well, I think that we have to continue to do what we're doing and figure out how we can...
Politco raised eyebrows Tuesday with a heavily criticized report that Vice President Kamala Harris is the victim of a coordinated attack to ruin her reputation among listeners of Hispanic radio in South Florida. The story, "Democrats riled by Spanish-language radio attacks on Kamala Harris," by Christopher Cadelago and Eugene Daniels...
A House Democrat slammed Vice President Kamala Harris as uninterested and uncooperative on the border, one of the main issues in her policy portfolio. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, a moderate whose district covers nearly 200 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border, told the New York Times he had been disappointed by his interactions with Harris, who was tasked by President Biden with addressing the migrant border crisis. When Cuellar learned she was finally visiting the border in June, more than three months after being appointed by Biden to handle the issue, his staff called her office to offer advice. Her office didn't return the call.
Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris was exposed to COVID-19 by a member of her staff who spent Tuesday with the vice president and tested positive for the virus the following day, Harris's office disclosed. As a result of the close contact with the staff member, Harris received a...
Dr. Anthony Fauci says Vice President Kamala Harris was “taken a bit out of context” in a recent statement in which she said that the Biden administration didn’t see the Delta or Omicron Covid variants coming. Fauci spoke to NBC’s Chuck Todd on Sunday to address rising...
Kamala Harris and her media handler pretended they didn’t hear a question asked by Charlamagne Tha God. When he asked the Vice President who is the real president of the United States, Harris’ media handler interrupted the interview as the embarassing moment unfolded. “Who’s the superhero that’s going...
US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested negative of Covid-19 in a rapid antigen test and a PCR test, her spokesperson said on Wednesday. Ms Harris came in contact with a staffer who tested positive for Covid. The vice president will be tested again on Friday and Monday and will “continue with her daily schedule,” including departing for Los Angeles on Wednesday evening for a stay through the new year, spokesperson Symone Sanders said in a statement. Meanwhile, the US supreme court has agreed to take up challenges to the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandates for businesses and healthcare workers. The arguments will be held next month. Earlier, the UK reported a further 106,122 Covid-19 cases — a new one-day record and the first time daily reported cases have risen above 100,000.The government also said 140 more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.The first six-figure total came just hours after experts said children aged five to 11 who are in a clinical risk group or who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed, should be offered a Covid vaccine.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, just four days before Christmas, sought Tuesday to convince a country craving a normal holiday season that a largely unknown COVID-19 variant will not undo two years of pandemic progress. “Are we going back to March 2020?” Biden said as the omicron variant threatens...
Democrats are struggling to pick up the pieces after Sen. Joe Manchin effectively crushed President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill. But they face serious questions whether the $2 trillion initiative can be refashioned to win his crucial vote or the party will be saddled with a devastating defeat.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed on Monday that the chamber would vote early in the new year on Biden’s “Build Back Better Act” as it now stands so every senator “has the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television." That was a biting...
Vice President Kamala Harris let her fury fly during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday, blasting the host’s question on whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is “the real president.” “It’s Joe Biden—and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” she said, her voice rising. “It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.” She then went on to list some of the administration’s accomplishments and Build Back Better aspirations, emphasizing the White House’s role in getting them done or considered. “I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had,” Harris said.
The United States might have expected coronavirus variants to pop up, but the country’s top officials were left baffled by what they found with the omicron variant. Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris said that the Biden administration did not see the delta variant or the omicron variant coming, according to Fox News.
President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
Charlamagne tha God asked Vice President Kamala Harris Friday who the "real president" is. Harris quickly defended President Joe Biden and said "don't start talking like a Republican." Joe Manchin frustrated some Democrats again this week by holding up the Build Back Better Act.
