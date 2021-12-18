CHP Officer Shot In Turlock Released From Hospital; Suspect Arrested For Attempted Murder

TURLOCK (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol officer who was shot Thursday night in Turlock has been released from the hospital and the suspect in that incident is booked in the Stanislaus County Jail for attempted murder.

Henry Moreno Arroyo, 40, had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, received medical treatment, and was booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on attempted murder charges. His bail is set at $500K according to the jail’s online database.

The shooting happened near Arroyo’s home, on the 600 block of High St. in Turlock. Thursday night, two suspects were taken into custody, but one was later released after being interviewed.

The officer-involved shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and stemmed from an earlier freeway shooting. The CHP Central Division Investigative Services Unit was working that shooting and located who they believed to be the freeway shooting suspect in a vehicle in the area of 600 High St. in Turlock.

When investigators approached the vehicle, an individual began shooting at them, and they returned fire. The suspect ran off and was chased by investigators when a second suspect shot at them, and the suspect fled on foot.

Investigators caught up with and arrested the initial shooter, who was not injured.

Officers and investigators surrounded the area where the second shooter was last seen and began searching. Neighbors told CBS13 they were fearful of what was happening for hours outside their front doors.

“I don’t know how to feel about that right now. It’s just so many things. I’m scared, of course, like everyone…I don’t know,” one neighbor told CBS13.

That same neighbor lives across the street from the house where the suspect spent time and said she has been worried about activities there before.

“I knew he was into something. He’s always driving around like crazy, a lot of stuff that kind of stuff with guys hanging out outside and inside, always doing with the gun thing,” she said.

Turlock Unified School District notified families with students in schools near the area of this incident that they were safe to come to school Friday.

The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective Brandon Bertram at (209) 668-5550 extension 6623. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.