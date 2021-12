Fish meal and fertilizer aren’t the only commercial market invasive carp wind up in. Two Rivers Fisheries in Wickliffe, Kentucky, prepares the fish in a variety of ways for human consumption. Angie Yu, owner of Two Rivers, grew up in China, where silver and bighead carp are important food fish and where there’s still a high-demand market for them today. She took us on a tour of her facility, where local commercial anglers bring their catch in to be processed and packaged for export.

