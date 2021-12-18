ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Due to Cream Cheese Shortage, Philadelphia Cream Cheese Offering Folks $20 To Not Make Cheesecake

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongestion in the supply chain has had major ripple effects in the food and restaurant industry, with much of it leading to shortages in goods like chicken and cream cheese, which...

www.foodbeast.com

Comments / 64

Melinda Antrim
3d ago

I'm using my 2 packages for cheese ball...I won't them go for anything less then $250.00 !!! Leverage+Inflation=my reasoning.

Reply
6
DOUBLE BUBBLE
3d ago

There's not a shortage at our store, may have to buy the off brand but that's good enough for baking.

Reply(1)
10
Texas Breed
3d ago

Walmart has plenty of the cream cheese I saw 3 cases just in the refrigerator section!! W.T.H they are talking about!!🤔🤔

Reply(1)
4
