Behind Viral Videos

YouTube series ‘Nintendo Minute’ starring Kit & Krysta has come to an end, final episode released

My Nintendo News
 5 days ago

For those subscribed to Nintendo’s YouTube channel, many have grown fond of Nintendo Minute; a lighthearted web series hosted by the loveable Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang. Sadly,...

mynintendonews.com

Variety

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer: Michelle Yeoh Slices Up Soldiers in Prequel

Move over, Geralt, because there’s a new badass hero in the “Witcher” universe: Michelle Yeoh. The first teaser trailer for the prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” was released to fans who stuck around after the credits rolled on Season 2 of “The Witcher,” which dropped on Netflix Friday morning. It’s the first look at the spinoff series, which is set thousands of years before the adventures of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer in the mainline “Witcher” show. The teaser focuses on a trio of elves, played by Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain and Sophia Brown, who travel the wilderness and fight several groups...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

The Game Awards: Tunic Finally Has a Release Date

The Game Awards 2021 are in full swing, and the night is sure to be full of exciting announcements, kicking things off with the long-awaited Tunic finally having a release date set for 2022. Originally shown to the world back in 2018, the top-down platformer has taken its time getting...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Nintendo Minute Dives into the Latest Among Us Update

Among Us is far from stopping in its massive popularity, and with the latest update out and available Nintendo Minute is checking it out with some friends and trying to find the deadly imposter. Kit and Krysta along with various other personalities are taking a look at the newest map and new tasks they must fulfill to win, while the imposter is trying to put a shop to their usual enjoyment in the brand new area.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Of America#Episodes#Nintendo Minute#Nintendominute#Kit Krysta
massivelyop.com

Lost Ark’s final Heroes of Arkesia animated series episode debuts

Since Lost Ark isn’t set to arrive until sometime in “early 2022,” the game has a fair bit of time to keep up the hype between now and then. Part of that has been the release of an animated miniseries called Heroes of Arkesia, which offers a bit of backstory for each of the game’s five classes, and with this final episode, it’s time to highlight the Artillerist.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Aquatope on White Sand Episode 24 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN for FINALE

Some of the magical realist elements briefly made a comeback, hailing new beginnings. Aquatope on White Sand returned this week with Episode 23 and we only have one episode left now! Some of the magical realist elements we encountered earlier on briefly made a comeback, hailing new beginnings and renewed hope.
COMICS
ScreenCrush

‘Hawkeye’: What Episode 4’s Guest Star Means For the Series

The following post contains SPOILERS for Hawkeye Episode 4. This week”s Hawkeye feature the series debut of Yelena Belova, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Black Widow, and a sworn enemy of Hawkeye’s, thanks to the events of the Black Widow movie. So what does her appearance mean for the remaining tow episodes of the show? How does she connect to Echo and the mysteries involving Ronin?
TV SERIES
Space.com

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 4, Episode 4 ends with a surprise you won't see coming

"Star Trek: Discovery" constantly comes under discussion and decisions made in the writers' room continue to divide fans, more so — it's safe to say — than any other incarnation of the longest-running science fiction franchise in history. And some on social media claim that "Discovery" isn't true "Trek" (whatever that means). However, I recently had reason to go back and rewatch some of Season 1 and the difference between what we watched back in October 2017 and what we're watching now is stark. Despite the disruption and revolving door of showrunners behind the scenes, from beginning to end, it is more enjoyable than any season of "Discovery" we've seen since.
TV SERIES
Videogamer.com

Sea of Stars confirmed for a Nintendo Switch release in Winter 2022

Creators of The Messenger Sabotage Studio have announced that turn based RPG Sea of Stars will be heading to Nintendo Switch when it launches in Holiday 2022. As previously revealed back in 2020, the game will be a prequel to the 2018 platformer, but you won’t need to know that game’s story to follow the plot. You’ll play as Valere and Zale, two youths fated to become the Solstice Warriors. They have powers of the sun and moon, which together combine to form Eclipse Magic. They’ll use this magic to fight the forces of the evil alchemist The Fleshmancer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Venture Bros Star Confirms New Special Serves as Series Finale

One of the stars of The Venture Bros. confirmed that the upcoming feature length special will serve as a series finale! The Venture Bros was one of the longest running animated series with Adult Swim, but unlike its 15 minute counterparts that release a new season every two years or so, the series had been released at an unsteady clip over the course of the last 17 years. In fact, while working on the eighth season for Adult Swim, it was announced that The Venture Bros would be cancelled before a final season could see the light of day. That is until now.
TV SERIES
My Nintendo News

Video: Nintendo Minute play the new Among Us update with YouTube creators

It is Friday once again, and that means that time has come for another brand new episode of Nintendo Minute.In this week’s episode, Kit and Krysta are joined by some YouTube creators to play a game that may be familiar to a lot of you. The reason being is that the game they’re playing, which is Among Us, has recently received a new update.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Twinfinite

Death End re;Quest 2 For Nintendo Switch Gets Western Release Dates

Today Idea Factory International announced the release dates for the Nintendo Switch port of Compile Heart’s JRPG Death End re;Quest 2. The game, that is already available for PS4 and PC, will come to the Switch in North America on Feb. 8, 2022, with a 20% launch discount on the Nintendo eShop, and in Europe on Feb. 11 with a 10% discount.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Digimon Con broadcast happening In February

Those of you who have eagerly been awaiting news for the Digimon franchise will be pleased to hear that there will be a special Digimon Con Broadcast coming in February next year. The broadcast will feature news on the Digimon anime, along with a Digimon series game info segment, plus it will also include a special live performance by vocalist, Ayumi Miyazaki. You can tune into the event on the 26th February, 2022 where we will no doubt hear more about the upcoming Digimon Survive which has been delayed numerous times.
COMICS
primetimer.com

PEN15's Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle discuss their series finale, described as "one of the more brutal episodes of a coming-of-age series to air on television"

Konkle says she and Erskine wrote the final episodes knowing they would conclude their acclaimed series. "Yeah, we knew it would be the last ones," says Konkle. "I think our language at the time was, 'You never know what’ll happen in the future,' and we still feel like this. But we wanted to tie up the story in a way we felt was appropriate and write the episodes in a way that we would be proud if they were our last ones. If, in the next ten years, there are any other stories that come to us and we’re like, “Oh, we have to tell this,” this frame allows for that. But the characters are in seventh grade forever, and the show’s just not going to go on forever. That was always the idea."
TV SERIES
Nintendo Insider

Nintendo Minute Comes To An End After 8 Years

Nintendo of America’s Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang have confirmed that after 8 years and more than 400 episodes, Nintendo Minute is coming to an end. The two have previously spoken about how Nintendo Minute had started, which began with Kit and Krysta sharing their favourite Nintendo eShop games for Nintendo 3DS way back in May 2013.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Twitter Enchanted Over ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Teaser

The much-anticipated second-season debut of “The Witcher” landed at the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. The Netflix series had been long delayed as a result of COVID, but eight fresh episodes finally dropped on Friday, to the joy of fantasy fans everywhere. The fact that showrunner Lauren Schmidt answered fan questions on Twitter only helped bolster the conversation, helping viewers better understand the characters played by Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and more. SO much to discuss, and yes, we'll do it here too! Let's have real conversations about what happened...
TV SERIES

