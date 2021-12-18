ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell attorneys present defense

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell started their defense Thursday. They contend...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Jeffrey Epstein Spent Final Days In Fear of MS-13, Struggling With Constipation

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and child sex trafficker with close ties to powerful elites including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, spent his last days tormented by a cellmate whose incessant chatter kept him from sleeping, in fear of MS-13, and unable to take a shit, according to documents obtained from the Bureau of Prisons under a Freedom of Information Act request.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Sex Abuse
Bradenton Herald

Ghislaine Maxwell ‘too fragile’ to testify. Defense begins case with memory expert.

A renowned psychologist on false memory took the witness stand for the defense Thursday in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking trial, testifying that research has shown that people can develop memories about events that didn’t happen — often as a result of suggested, or even planted, misinformation. Elizabeth Loftus,...
LAW
Insider

Ghislaine Maxwell's former assistant describes how the socialite and Jeffrey Epstein's romance appeared to putter out

Ghislaine Maxwell's former executive assistant testified at her child-sex-trafficking trial on Thursday. Cimberly Espinosa said she worked for Maxwell at Jeffrey Epstein's financial management firm from 1996-2002. Espinosa said Maxwell and Epstein seemed like a couple when she first started working with them, but believes they broke up around 2000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Jury in Ghislaine Maxwell case sent home for Christmas

The jury deliberating the fate of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been sent home for the Christmas holidays.Jurors ended their second full day of deliberations into the sex trafficking trial on Wednesday by requesting more transcripts of testimonies from the trial.The PA news agency understands that rather than continuing its deliberations on Thursday, the jury will return after the Christmas holiday on December 27.It means Maxwell, who was born on December 25, will spend her 60th birthday in prison.US District Judge Alison J Nathan told jurors to keep themselves safe and healthy over the Christmas break as New York is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Jury Deliberations Set To Continue In Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial is now in the hands of the jury. They are expected to continue deliberations Tuesday. During closing statements Monday, defense lawyers argued Maxwell’s innocence, saying she did not commit the crimes linked to her longtime associate Jeffrey Epstein. Prosecutors claimed Maxwell is a dangerous predator who helped Epstein abuse teenage girls. If convicted, she could face up to 80 years in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KREX

Third inmate killed in new spate of federal prison violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prisoner at a high-security penitentiary in Colorado died Monday in an altercation with another inmate, marking the third time an inmate has been killed in a U.S. federal prison in the last month. Jamarr Thompson, 33, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at USP Florence, shortly after prison staff members responded […]
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy