Jan. 6 rioter provides evidence that may impact sentencing

Four men have denied a murder plot which allegedly led to the shooting of black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson.Ms Johnson, a mother-of-two, was shot in the head at a house party in Peckham south London early on Sunday May 23.The 27-year-old was left in a “critical” condition after the incident at the silent disco in the garden of a house on Consort Road.Prince Dixon, 25, of Gravesend Kent, Troy Reid, 20 of Southwark Cameron Deriggs, 18, of Lewisham, and Devonte Brown, 19, of Southwark, are charged with conspiracy to murder.The charge says they conspired together...
