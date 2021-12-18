ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Jan. 6 rioter provides evidence that may impact sentencing

MSNBC
 5 days ago

"He is this interesting, key figure who was essentially at the intersection...

www.msnbc.com

Rolling Stone

Rioter Who Attacked Cops With a Fire Extinguisher Slapped With Longest Jan. 6 Prison Sentence Yet

Robert Palmer apologized for acting upon a "false narrative about a stolen election" when he attacked police officers with a fire extinguisher during at the Capitol on Jan. 6. It didn't save him from getting slapped with a a 63-month prison sentence on Friday, the longest to date among those who have been charged as a result of the riot. Palmer said in court that he was "really, really ashamed of what I did," and promised to "never, ever, ever" attend another political rally. He won't for another five years and change, at least. Arrested and charged shortly after his identity was...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
fox13news.com

Capitol rioter from Largo sentenced to 5 years

A Largo man who pleaded guilty to participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to 63 months in prison. It's the longest prison sentence yet for a participant in the insurrection.
LARGO, FL
KRON4 News

Capitol rioters' social media posts influencing sentencings

For many rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, self-incriminating messages, photos and videos that they broadcast on social media before, during and after the insurrection are influencing even their criminal sentences. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson read aloud some of Russell Peterson's posts about the riot before she sentenced the […]
PROTESTS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Capitol rioter from Sharon pleads guilty to felony in Jan. 6 insurrection

Capitol rioter Matt Perna of Sharon admitted his crimes on Friday before a federal judge in Washington, D.C. Perna, 37, pleaded guilty to four counts related to the breach, including a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding. In a narrative of the day's events, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nihar Mohanty...
PROTESTS
Sacramento Bee

Wishing the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters - and their ringleaders - a miserable little Christmas

According to a wartime Christmas standard that has gained new resonance in the throes of the pandemic, we'll all be together one day "if the fates allow." But for some of our least deserving fellow Americans headed home for the holidays, it's not fate making the allowance so much as an uncharacteristically forgiving federal judiciary.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman's lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter's attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
MSNBC

Basis of new Cohen lawsuit over Trump abuse of power warrants concern among Americans

Rachel Maddow reports on a new lawsuit by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen against Donald Trump for abusing his power over the Bureau of Prisons and the DOJ to send Cohen back to prison (from home confinement) because Cohen wrote a book critical of Trump, and points out the extreme peril of a president willing to abuse his power that way.Dec. 18, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Explosive report: Trump admin 'criminally negligent' in 'undermining' COVID response

Cases of the coronavirus are up 24 percent, and cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in at least 39 states. MSNBC's Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by Dr. Uché Blackstock and Kurt Bardella to discuss the Trump administration's efforts to "undermine" the initial coronavirus response in the U.S. and the responsibility the administration bears for the current situation in the country. Dec. 18, 2021.
POTUS
Daily Fort Worth

"You people always coming in here with fake checks," Bank employee racially profiled and falsely accused Black man of fraud, settlement reached

Major United States bank decided to improve and rework their training programs for their employees after a serious incident was publicly revealed earlier this month, when one of the bank employees racially profiled and falsely accused one of the bank's customers, a Black man, over a check fraud. Later, a video of the incident appeared online.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict - live: Jury finishes day two of deliberation after closings targeted Epstein

The jury Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial concluded its first full day of deliberations on Tuesday after a day of closing arguments which painted opposing portraits of the British socialite as Jeffrey Epstein's "partner-in-crime" and his scapegoat. In a powerful closing for the prosecution on Monday, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe described Ms Maxwell as a "sophisticated" and "dangerous" predator who targeted vulnerable young girls for Epstein's benefit. "Maxwell ran the same playbook again and again. She groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable," Ms Moe said.In closing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

I am not 'some demonic monster', says killer in letter to judge

The aspiring artist jailed for life for the murder of aristocrat Sir Richard Sutton wrote to the judge describing his "disgust" at his actions but claiming he is not "some demonic monster".Thomas Schreiber was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court to a minimum of 36 years for killing the multimillionaire hotelier and the attempted murder of his own mother, Anne Schreiber, who was left paralysed by the attack.The attack happened at Sir Richard's Moorhill estate near Gillingham in Dorset where the 35-year-old defendant had been living following the separation of his parents.Schreiber admitted carrying out the "horror show" knife attack...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Edward Colston 'sentenced to death' as statue thrown in harbour, court told

A protester who helped roll the statue of Edward Colston to Bristol Harbour and throw it in the water has said he was staging a symbolic "sentencing" of the slave trader.The memorial to the 17th century merchant was toppled during a Black Lives Matter march in June 2020, before being dragged and rolled 500m and dumped in the harbour.It became an iconic moment in the anti-racism protests staged around the world in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police in the US.Jake Skuse, 33, is one of four people on trial for criminal damage for allegedly orchestrating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Kyle Rittenhouse may not be the far-right hero they're looking for

Rittenhouse, who was acquitted in November of all charges in the killings of two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin during August 2020 protests against racial injustice, is not listed on the agenda, but will likely appear as the "VERY special guest" on a Monday panel called "Kenosha on camera." Rittenhouse's appearance at the conference will undoubtedly be interpreted as support for the far right. But it could also be an opportunity for him to show he refuses to be coopted by it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Four deny murder plot linked to Sasha Johnson shooting

Four men have denied a murder plot which allegedly led to the shooting of black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson.Ms Johnson, a mother-of-two, was shot in the head at a house party in Peckham south London early on Sunday May 23.The 27-year-old was left in a "critical" condition after the incident at the silent disco in the garden of a house on Consort Road.Prince Dixon, 25, of Gravesend Kent, Troy Reid, 20 of Southwark Cameron Deriggs, 18, of Lewisham, and Devonte Brown, 19, of Southwark, are charged with conspiracy to murder.The charge says they conspired together...
PUBLIC SAFETY

