Sustainability in Oil & Gas

By Roland Plett
cisco.com
 5 days ago

In response to the United Nations’ climate change programs, every major oil & gas (energy) company has announced big investments to reach sustainability goals in the next 20 years. The related goal on the list of every energy company is the energy transition tied to sustainability and climate change. This report...

blogs.cisco.com

Shropshire Star

Price rises that overwhelmed energy suppliers to hit consumers in 2022

More than two dozen energy suppliers have gone bust since the start of September due to runaway gas prices. Soaring gas prices consigned a string of energy suppliers to the graveyard in 2021, and will lead to runaway household bills next year as the sector continues to struggle. Energy suppliers...
cisco.com

How Cybersecurity Leads to Improved Sustainability

After managing the sudden switch to remote work in 2020, organizations are making a more permanent transition into the flexible hybrid workforce. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found that cybersecurity attacks rose by 3-4 times from the transition to remote work in 2020. In addition, experts predict that ransomware will cost the world up to $20 billion in 2021 and is expected to be a greater concern with the hybrid work model. As a result, you’ll need to rapidly scale your security to account for the massive influx of remote and hybrid workers while simplifying and unifying your IT systems.
Journal Record

Simmons: Oil and gas essential to modern life

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin remains the main obstacle in advancing a $2 trillion social spending bill promoted by President Joe Biden after nearly six months of negotiations that came to a head in October as the president prepared for his trip to the UN Climate Change Conference the following month.
rigzone.com

UK Launches Oil and Gas Climate Checkpoint Consultation

The development follows a commitment earlier this year to introduce the checkpoint as part of the North Sea Transition Deal. The UK government has announced that it has launched a consultation on the design of a new climate compatibility checkpoint for the oil and gas industry. The development follows a...
cisco.com

How the Utilities Industry is Building a Sustainable Future

The energy and utilities industries play a significant role in carbon emissions. In the United States, 25% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions come from electricity generation. This is not surprising, with coal and natural gas representing about 60% of electrical supply in the U.S. What may come as a surprise is that the utilities industry is leading when it comes to adopting sustainable practices.
naturalgasworld.com

Petronas awards 6 offshore oil, gas blocks

The blocks have been awarded under the Malaysia Bid Round 2021. Malaysian state-owned energy company Petronas has awarded six of the 13 offshore exploration blocks offered in the recently concluded Malaysia Bid Round (MBR) 2021, it said on December 22. The six blocks, awarded to both existing and new players,...
lascrucesbulletin.com

State oil and gas production sets record

A new report from the New Mexico Tax Research Institute (NMTRI) shows the state’s oil and natural gas industry provided $5.3 billion in state and local tax revenue for fiscal year 2021 – the highest figure in New Mexico history, the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association (NMOGA) said in a Dec. 1 news release.
industryglobalnews24.com

Meeting the Global Need of Oil and Gas

The Malaysian industry of Oil and Gas Services and Equipment (OGSE) has a significant role to play in the country’s oil and gas industry. In recent years, the OGSE has contributed heavily to producing sustainable energy at affordable prices, has made it accessible for all, and has created many job opportunities in the world.
BBC

Calls for 'reasoned debate' over oil and gas future

Business leaders have written a joint open letter to party leaders calling for a "reasoned debate" over the future of oil and gas in the UK. The call comes after plans for the controversial Cambo Oil field off Shetland were put on hold. The letter says any statements calling for...
naturalgasworld.com

Queensland releases land for oil, gas exploration

The government's plan sets out a programme of eight tender areas for oil and gas exploration to be released in December. More than 14,400 km2 of land in Queensland will be made available for oil and gas exploration...
naturalgasworld.com

Tamaska Oil and Gas acquires Mongolian CBM project

The project is situated around 20 km from the Chinese-Mongolian border and close to the northern China gas transmission and distribution network. Sydney-listed Tamaska Oil and Gas has signed an agreement to acquire Telmen Energy, which holds a 100% interest in the Gurvantes XXXV coalbed methane (CBM) project in Mongolia, it said on December 16.
The Oklahoman

Oil and Gas prices effective Dec. 14, 2021

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Tuesday. Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump. Current - Regular: $2.894; Mid-grade: $3.154; Premium: $3.369; Diesel: $3.146. Yesterday – Regular: $2.891; Mid-grade: $3.158; Premium: $3.373; Diesel: $3.152. Year ago - Regular: $1.886; Mid-grade: $2.135; Premium: $2.355;...
rigzone.com

Key Oil and Gas Themes for 2022

Analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research have revealed their 'key' oil and gas themes for 2022. Analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research have revealed their “key” oil and gas themes for 2022 in a new report sent to Rigzone on Monday. One...
naturalgasworld.com

EU takes aim at Arctic oil and gas [Gas in Transition]

The proposal by the European Commission will likely struggle to get support either from outside or within the bloc. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. The European Commission (EC) recently unveiled a new Arctic Strategy that calls for the EU to expand its currently limited role in Arctic affairs. The strategy generated significant attention, largely as it included a proposal to ban the further development of the Arctic’s vast oil and gas reserves. Yet experts do not think the proposal can ever be realised, viewing it as fundamentally unworkable. Published on October 13, the strategy acknowledges that the EU already gets a considerable share of its oil and gas supplies from Arctic fields in Russia and Norway, but says the bloc is “committed to ensuring that oil, coal and gas stay in the ground, including in the Arctic regions.” “To this e...
pennbizreport.com

Philadelphia Gas Works, city release sustainability study

A new study defines and evaluates technological methods to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from natural gas in Philadelphia. The city has set the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The Philadelphia Gas Works Business Diversification Study also evaluates the impact of the technologies on Philadelphia Gas Works’ (PGW) current business model and its customers, identifies near-term business strategies to sustain jobs and maintain customer affordability, and identifies near-term promising pilot projects.
