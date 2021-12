Steel prices are falling fast—so fast that we hesitate to put numbers to paper for fear they’ll be old by the time the ink dries. Why are we almost certain prices will continue to drop? Lead times lead steel prices on the way up and on the way down. (Recall that lead times are the time between when an order is placed at a mill and when that order is processed.) That’s why Steel Market Update (SMU) keeps just as close an eye on lead times as on prices.

