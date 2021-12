The term “Defensive Ladder” has taken on new, unwelcome meaning in the NBA since the November edition of this feature. At this point, with the surge in positive COVID-19 tests and the parade of players into (and fortunately, out of) the league’s Health and Safety Protocols, we might be talking first and foremost about the steps teams are taking to defend against the virus and its variants, trying to keep this contagion at a minimum.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO