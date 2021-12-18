ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Time is almost up to ship your holiday packages, deadlines start this week

By Christa Swanson
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSyiU_0dQAXRdy00

(KTAL/KMSS) – If you are looking to send your holiday gifts by USPS ground service you’ve missed the boat, but it’s not too late to get your gifts there in time for Christmas Day. These are the last-minute shipping vendor deadlines to get your presents under the tree in time.

If you’re sending mail through the United States Postal Service inside the U.S. you can still pay a little more to get it there by the big day.

Domestic Mail Class Date (Excluding Alaska, Hawaii )
First-Class Mail Service Dec. 17
Priority Mail Service Dec. 18
Priority Mail Express Service Dec. 23

International packages sent through the USPS should be sent by:

Destination Global Express Guaranteed
Africa Dec. 20
Asia/Pacific Rim Dec. 20
Australia/New Zealand Dec. 20
Canada Dec. 22
Caribbean Dec. 21
Central and South America Dec. 20
Europe Dec. 21
Mexico Dec. 22
Middle East Dec. 20

You can use the Find USPS Locations tool to see the addresses and hours for each location in your area.

FedEx deadlines for a Christmas delivery start on Tuesday. The quickest, and most expensive, option is available until Christmas Eve but the sooner you send your presents the more likely they are to arrive on time.

Mail Class Date
FedEx Same Day Dec. 24
FedEx One-Day Freight Dec. 23
FO, PO, SO, Extra Hours Dec. 23
Two-Day Dec. 22
FedEx Express Saver Dec. 21
FedEx Two-Day Freight Dec. 22
FedEx Three-Day Freight Dec. 21

Find FedEx Locations will show you the addresses and hours of places you can ship nearby.

UPS deadlines also begin Tuesday for their Three-Day Select service. The last day possible to ship through UPS for Christmas day delivery is Thursday.

Mail Class Date
UPS Three-Day Select Dec. 21
UPS Second-Day Air Dec. 22
UPS Next-Day Air Dec. 23

UPS online offers a Time and Cost Calculator and Find Locations tool to locate dropoff spots near you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Deer dumping results in arrest in Schuyler County

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — An arrest has been made after a hunter had illegally dumped deer remains onto a property in Schuyler County. In early December, Environmental Conservation Officers received reports from a hunter about deer parts being dumped on a property near his tree stand. The individual that had left the parts was […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman indicted in Chemung County on drug charges

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Chemung County woman has been indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on three counts of drug charges. Amber Herman, on or about July 5, 2021, in the Town of Erin, had been in possession of a variety of prescription medications where she intended to sell them. Herman was in […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
CBS Pittsburgh

Tips For Airline Travel This Holiday Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s crunch time for Christmas travel. The TSA has already had four consecutive days of screening more than 2 million passengers. And the airports are only expected to get busier throughout the week as holiday air travel reaches near pre-pandemic levels. So Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the busiest days for air travel this week. And the TSA wants passengers to arrive at least two hours early. Travelers could run into problems finding parking or even returning their rental car. Lines at check-in are expected to be long. And then over at security checkpoint is the...
TRAVEL
wbrc.com

Birmingham USPS using new package sorter to speed up holiday shipping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with USPS are urging customers to get their packages shipped out sooner rather than later to guarantee they will make it under the tree on time. Major shipping delays plagued the Birmingham USPS last year. Crews were sorting packages manually and COVID-19 caused the delays....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ValleyCentral

Shipping deadlines approach for holiday season

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas is only eight days away and the United States Postal Service is working hard around the clock to make sure gifts are under the tree on time! Friday, Dec. 17: the final day to get gifts shipping out through USPS First Class Mail. Saturday, Dec. 18: the last day to […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Holiday Gifts#Deadlines#Shipping#Time#Ktal#Priority Mail Service#Central And South America#Usps Locations#Fedex Express Saver#Ups#Find Locations
41nbc.com

Deadlines approaching to ship gifts in time for Christmas

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The clock is ticking until Christmas Day, and sending your last minute gifts can’t wait. Macon Post Master, Charles Delae, says his staff is ready to send your goods on their way. “There should be no issues this year,” he said. “We’ve had issues...
MACON, GA
boreal.org

Video: Wednesday is the deadline for holiday ground shipping

Shipping companies across the nation have noticed a sharp increase in mail and packages since last March. “I think people couldn’t get together, and so the easiest way to feel connected was to send something,” explained Pack & Ship Owner Crysta Reeves. “Whether a card or a gift package, just something silly to say hey, I was thinking about you. That’s the easiest way to stay connected.”
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Industry
5 On Your Side

Important Christmas shipping deadlines are this week

ST. LOUIS — Need to mail a package or card for Christmas? Some important shipping deadlines are this week. The U.S. Postal Service said the week of Dec. 13 is the busiest shipping week of the holiday season. It estimates about 2.3 billion pieces of first class mail will be delivered this week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tehechapi News

Follow tips and deadlines to ensure holiday package delivery

If the holiday season is creeping up on you, don’t despair. There is still time to get packages to friends and family using the United States Postal Service. But you’ll need to be aware of deadlines coming up soon — and follow tips for packaging. Retail Associate...
TEHACHAPI, CA
positivelyosceola.com

Shoppers beware, here are the 2021 holiday shipping deadlines for USPS, FedEx, UPS

The holiday shopping season is churning on, and as we all know, life is busy and can make it challenging to get everything taken care of in time. It’s not only the shopping that has to be done, the items typically have to be shipped as well, meaning you need to consider shipping deadlines and whether or not your packages will arrive in time for the holiday.
INDUSTRY
ETOnline.com

The Hottest Toys at Walmart 2021: Order Today to Get Gifts in Time for Christmas

If you're currently shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts, Walmart is here to help! Today is your last chance to order holiday gifts at Walmart to get them delivered by Dec. 25 with ground shipping. The retailer released its 2021 Top-Rated by Kids Toy List -- a list curated by a panel of actual kids, ages 2-12, that will hopefully toss adults everywhere a much-needed lifeline when it comes to shopping for presents this year.
SHOPPING
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy