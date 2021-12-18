Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off baby bump while running errands

Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting her second child with husband Chris Pratt. BACKGRID

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger debuted her baby bump while running errands on Thursday, the same day it was revealed she’s expecting her second child with husband, Chris Pratt.

Schwarzenegger, 32, wore baggy overalls while making her coffee run in Los Angeles, completing the look with a nude, long-sleeve shirt and comfy black slides.

Schwarzenegger was spotted grabbing coffee in the same day the news was revealed.

Schwarzenegger headed back to her car after she ran some errands. BACKGRID

After picking up a drink and a few pastries, the author was seen hopping into a black SUV.

The sighting comes days after Pratt dedicated a lengthy social media post to Schwarzenegger for her birthday.

“You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner,” Pratt, 42, wrote on Instagram. “I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you. You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other.”

The 32-year-old covered her baby bump with baggy overalls. BACKGRID

He continued, “We fit so perfectly into each other’s lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us. Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious.”

The pair tied the knot in 2019.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt — who tied the knot in June 2019 — welcomed daughter Lyla Marie in August 2020.

The Marvel actor received major backlash online earlier this year after he thanked his wife for giving him a “healthy daughter,” which some took as disrespectful to Pratt’s ex, Anna Faris, and their son, 9-year-old Jack, who was born prematurely and has had to undergo numerous operations as a result.