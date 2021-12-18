The 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Will Get a Stick Shift and a Couple of Other Cool Features

An American, Bob Hall, is credited as the man who took the idea of a British-style two-seat roadster to Mazda and worked on the project for years in order to convince Mazda to follow through and put the car into production. Japanese designer Shunji Tanaka (far left, above) is credited as leading the exterior and interior design of the NA Mazda MX-5 Miata that has launched car lovers' dreams and racing careers for the past 33 years. Tanaka died earlier this month, a Facebook post by a close friend saying, "I'm so sorry to announce that Mr. Tanaka, the Chief Designer of NA MX-5 has passed away on Dec. 12th at the age of 75." The post says Tanaka's last words were, "I have no regret in my life." If that last part is true, it is justified. After doing work on Mazdas like the Miata and Mazda 929, Kawasaki poached Tanaka to design motorcycles. There, he added two-wheelers like the Z1000, ZX6R, ZX10R, and Z750 to his resume.

