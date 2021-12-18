ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Rivian Shares Hit Record Low As Supply Chain Issues Threaten Production Targets

Carscoops
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRivian said that it may fall short of the production targets it set for itself in 2021 as a result of supply chain constraints. Following that, its shares have dipped to their lowest point since it started trading as a public company. Shares fell about 13 percent on Friday...

www.carscoops.com

wnax.com

Businesses Expanding in the Face of Supply Chain & Labor Issues

Many businesses, especially manufacturing companies have been working through supply shortages. Nancy Wenande, C.E.O. of Yankton Thrive says it’s pretty much the same for local companies….. Wenande says despite those issues, she is hearing about company expansions…. Wenande says companies continue to look at innovations to deal...
YANKTON, SD
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
CNBC

Rivian shares slide after company cuts 2021 EV production expectations

Rivian said it expects to fall "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 production target of 1,200 vehicles. The company said it faced supply chain issues as well as challenges ramping up production of the complex batteries that power the vehicles. The updates come alongside Rivian's first quarterly report...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Freshpet shares slide premarket after revenue warning due to supply-chain issues

Freshpet Inc. said Friday it is revising full-year guidance after supply-chain issues and parts shortages led by a temporary decline in production. The Secaucus, N.J.-based provider of pet food made using locally farmed ingredients said it now expects sales to range from $425 million to $430 million, below the FactSet consensus of $442 million. "Supply chain issues continue to cause new challenges for our business, this time with parts supplies for key packaging components," CEO Billy Cyr said in a statement. "While we've since solved this issue, it nonetheless caused a temporary decrease in production, which in turn is resulting in the revision to our full year expectations that we are updating today." Shares slid 5.6% premarket and are down 33% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
ICIS Chemical Business

Germany chemical companies continue to be hit by supply chain issues – VCI

LONDON (ICIS)–The overall business situation for chemical companies in Germany has deteriorated in recent months, a survey of VCI members indicates, the trade group said on Thursday. The deterioration is largely due to supply chain constraints. “There is no shortage of orders, but the bottlenecks in primary products and...
INDUSTRY
royalexaminer.com

Supply chain woes hit small businesses

Supply chain issues have caused problems for companies big and small. This October, at least 60 cargo ships idled off the California coast, waiting for berths to open up so they could drop off cargo. Costs to ship a single cargo container from China to the west coast of the U.S. rose from $3,000 to $20,000.
SMALL BUSINESS
azbigmedia.com

Home prices hit record high as supply hits record low

Above: The Layton Lakes neighborhood in Gilbert. Real Estate | yesterday | AZ Business Magazine. The median home sale prices rose to a record high, while the number of homes for sale fell to an all-time low, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.
GILBERT, AZ
insideradvantage.com

Kia exec talks supply chain issues

One of the industries hit hardest by global supply chain issues has been automobiles – where a shortage of semiconductor chips has slowed, and in some cases halted, the production of new cars. Speaking with Georgia CEO, Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer of Kia Georgia Chris Miller explains...
BUSINESS
spectrumnews1.com

Warehouse space in record high-demand. Louisville company gives inside look at issues caused by global supply chain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the supply chain not keeping up with consumer demand, the U.S. industrial real estate market is booming. The vacancy rate for the warehouses that produce, store, and distribute goods and products is at a record-low of 3.6%, according to the latest data from CBRE, an international commercial real estate services and investment firm.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
newhope.com

Inflationary pressure hits nutrition supply chain

Our years of a smooth-sailing economy are over: inflation is back with a vengeance, rising faster and lasting longer than most economists had predicted. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index climbed steadily each month of 2021 before dipping slightly in August. Then in September, it boomeranged back up, increasing 5.4% over the year prior.
BUSINESS
mynews13.com

Cheesemakers battle supply chain issues

THERESA, Wis. — Supply chain issues have hit every part of the economy this year. A result of the pandemic, businesses have had to pivot to deal with increased prices and delays on material. That includes Wisconsin’s most well-known product: Cheese. Cheesemakers have been feeling supply chain shortages...
THERESA, WI
Carscoops

Canada’s Project Arrow EV To Be Larger Than Tesla Model Y, Feature Local Batteries

The all-electric Project Arrow SUV is taking shape in Canada with current plans calling for it to cost between $40,000 and $60,000 with up to 60,000 units produced annually. The vehicle is being brought to life by Canada’s Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) that represents 90 per cent of all independent automotive parts manufacturers in the country. More than 400 companies have expressed interest in taking part in the project and according to APMA chief technical officer Fraser Dunn, the association has started to go through statements of work and supplier agreements with dozens of companies.
CARS

