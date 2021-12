The Christian County Health Department is urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the county sees an uptick in cases locally, as well as cases of the flu. Cloie Rager with the health department says they have seen an increase in both illnesses, which is fairly typical following the holidays—she says the department is still offering all brands of the COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday and Thursdays to those of 12 and up and for those between five and 11 years old on Wednesdays.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO