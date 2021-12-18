ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Bishop Sycamore: State report finds ‘numerous disturbing allegations’

By Brian Hofmann, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ld5Fe_0dQATek100

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — An investigation into football school Bishop Sycamore, which gained notoriety after it was trounced during a football game on ESPN in August, found “numerous disturbing allegations,” according to a statement Friday from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

DeWine said he would ask Attorney General Dave Yost to determine whether Bishop Sycamore, based in Columbus, violated any civil or criminal laws.

The 79-page report from the state Department of Education concluded, “There is no evidence that Bishop Sycamore High School is meeting the minimum standards for non-chartered, non-tax supported schools” after it filed paperwork as one in consecutive years.

3 NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks

“This report confirms numerous disturbing allegations regarding Bishop Sycamore,” DeWine said in the statement. “There is no evidence that the ‘school’ enrolled students this year, had a physical location for classes to meet, employed teachers, nor offered any academic program meeting minimum standards.”

The report, which can be read in full at this link , also included multiple recommendations for schools that seek similar status.

Bishop Sycamore was one of the stranger news stories of 2021. On Aug. 29, it played IMG Academy of Bradenton, Florida, in Canton and lost 58-0. During the game, ESPN commentators openly questioned whether the game should be played.

“Bishop Sycamore told us they had a number of Division I prospects on their roster, and to be frank, a lot of that, we could not verify,” ESPN’s Anish Shroff said. “They did not show up in our database, they did not show up in the databases of other recruiting services.”

Son’s hilarious, shocking obituary for mom goes viral: ‘Most interesting obit I have ever read’

Over the next days, Bishop Sycamore fired its coach and quickly replaced him. Nexstar’s WCMH investigated the school and interviewed the new coach . The school became the subject of memes . Then, as DeWine moved to open the investigation, future opponents began canceling their games against Bishop Sycamore.

The new coach, Tyren Jackson, said at the time that Bishop Sycamore identifying as a school was a misconception.

“We do not offer curriculum,” he said. “We are not a school. That’s not what Bishop Sycamore is, and I think that’s what the biggest misconception about us was, and that was our fault. Because that was a mistake on paperwork.”

State investigators included that comment from Jackson in its report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Leniency calls grow for trucker sentenced in Colorado crash

DENVER (AP) — An online petition has gathered millions of signatures calling for leniency for a 26-year-old truck driver who was sentenced to 110 years in prison for vehicular homicide in an explosive accident at the base of a Colorado mountain highway that killed four people in 2019. More than 4.5 million people had signed […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
City
Sycamore, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Columbus, OH
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Canton, OH
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Obituaries
City
Florida, OH
8 News Now

Vaccine mandate for Nevada college students struck down in split vote

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada college students will no longer be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to attend classes in a new policy change. Any holds placed on student registrations for those who are unvaccinated will be lifted immediately. In a split 6-6 vote, the legislative commission voted not to continue the emergency vaccine […]
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Img Academy#American Football#Wcmh#Espn#Img Academy Of#Division#Nexstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

California requiring healthcare workers to get booster shots

Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will require healthcare workers to get booster shots against the coronavirus. The Democratic governor said in a press release Tuesday: “With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared.”
HEALTH
8 News Now

8 News Now

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy