4 Mich. men arrested for looting tornado-damaged homes in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ky. ( FOX 56 /WKYT) – Four men from Michigan were arrested in Kentucky .

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Princeton police said the men were stealing property from tornado-damaged homes.

Detectives said they noticed the four men and approached them for questioning.

After the questioning, it was revealed that the subjects had taken property from tornado-damaged vehicles and residences.

Sevon Gowen and Brandon Ransbottom are being charged with possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.