Princeton, KY

4 Mich. men arrested for looting tornado-damaged homes in Princeton

FOX 56
FOX 56
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Lill_0dQATRDS00

PRINCETON, Ky. ( FOX 56 /WKYT) – Four men from Michigan were arrested in Kentucky .

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Princeton police said the men were stealing property from tornado-damaged homes.

Detectives said they noticed the four men and approached them for questioning.

After the questioning, it was revealed that the subjects had taken property from tornado-damaged vehicles and residences.

Sevon Gowen and Brandon Ransbottom are being charged with possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property.

FOX 56

Beshear: Tornado deaths at 76, no more Kentuckians missing

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state's death toll from the devastating tornadoes that hit Western Kentucky on the night of Friday, Dec. 10 into the morning of Saturday, Dec. 11 is now at 76. Beshear says one of these deaths is a ninth fatality connected to the candle factory in […]
FOX 56

FOX 56

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

