Dan Hampton: ‘NFL mantra is the show must go on’

WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

Dan Hampton of the Hamp & O’B Show joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the rescheduling of games across the NFL due to the rise of COVID cases within the league. Dan also talks about Justin Fields’ development and how he sees the Vikings and the Bears playing out Monday Night at Solider Field.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Show Must Go On#Bears#American Football#Afternoon News#Covid#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
