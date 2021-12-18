Dan Hampton: ‘NFL mantra is the show must go on’
Dan Hampton of the Hamp & O’B Show joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the rescheduling of games across the NFL due to the rise of COVID cases within the league. Dan also talks about Justin Fields’ development and how he sees the Vikings and the Bears playing out Monday Night at Solider Field.More Bears coverage Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0