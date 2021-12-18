I-10 Bypass Project; Route Design Approved

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A major stretch of Interstate 80 in the Sierra will see an hours-long closure early Saturday morning for emergency Pacific Gas and Electric repair work.
According to Caltrans, PG&E will repair a transmission line in Cisco Grove and a distribution line in Kingvale. The lines were reportedly damaged during the early week storm that brought heavy rain and snow to the region.
A portion of Highway 20 near the I-80 connector will be impacted, too.
The closures are as follows:
Westbound 80 at the Nevada state line, trucks only, starting at 4:15 a.m.
WB at Donner Lake Interchange, 4:45 a.m.
WB at Kingvale, 5 a.m.
Eastbound at Nyack, 4:45 a.m.
EB at Cisco Grove, 5 a.m.
EB 20 in Nevada City, 4 a.m.
(credit: Caltrans)
All lanes are expected to be fully reopened by 7 a.m.
Comments / 0