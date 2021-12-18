Lady Hornets power their way to win over Madisonville

DJ Shafer | Game Day PhotosHuntsville’s senior guard Alyiah Craft attempts a Lay-up in Friday’s victory over Madisonville. DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos

HUNTSVILLE — The Lady Hornets overcame a slow start to defeat Madisonville Friday afternoon.

Huntsville was able to capture the 49-39 win over the Lady Mustangs.

“I thought we played selfishly and I thought we played down,” said Latoya Bennett, head coach for the Lady Hornets. “I didn’t feel like we executed defensively. Overall, we did what it takes to get the win, but I’m not satisfied.”

While the Lady Hornets were able to grab the win, it didn’t come easy. With an offense led by senior guard Alyiah Craft, the team struggled to find their groove early. In the first quarter, Huntsville was held at five points for nearly four minutes.

Craft finished with a team-high of 20 points in the win, with A’Quarius Howard being the next leading scorer with eight.

“In the first quarter, we stayed stagnant for about four minutes,” Bennett noted. “In the second half, I thought we were able to come out with a little bit more energy, it wasn’t the level that I wanted to have, but enough energy for us to sustain and win the basketball game. Down the stretch, we have to be able to take care of the ball a lot better, execute on offense a lot better, stay locked in and play as a team.”

Defensively, Huntsville was able to overcome some holes. Madisonville’s junior guard, Kayla Dickey, was able to find plenty of the defense’s flaws and was able to take it coast-to-coast on a few occasions to keep the Lady Mustangs alive.

JaNavia Gage played a big part in not allowing any second-chance points, as she grabbed 13 defensive boards. The Lady Hornets were also able to force nine steals along the way.

“I thought the backline of our press was weak, which allowed a lot of easy baskets, that’s something that we will have to come back into the lab tomorrow and work on. Overall, I thought the girls were able to pick up the tempo and get the win,” Bennett added.

The Lady Hornets will now have a few days off before playing two more games ahead of their break. Huntsville will travel to Fairfield on Monday with tipoff coming at 1:15 p.m. and will return to the Paul Bohan Gym on Tuesday to face Aldine with tipoff coming at 12:30 p.m.