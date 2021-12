The Greene County Development Corporation Board met for the final time this year on Tuesday. The meeting started with an update on the Diversity Project. The proposed program will be led by Carols Arguello with Latino IQ, with the idea of bringing Latinos into Greene County for available jobs. Steering Committee member Chuck Offenburger talked about why he wanted to volunteer to be on the committee. Arguello also spoke about the timeline and is hoping to use data from surveyed employers to better connect the Latino community to fill the needed workforce.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO