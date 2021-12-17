Elmira Correctional Facility featured in History Channel show ‘Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman’

As the Adirondacks and other New York State wildernesses enter winter, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation sent out a reminder of how to keep nature safe when hiking, snowshoeing, skiing and sledding this season. The DEC has a set of "Leave No Trace" rules that include tips on taking care of waste, choosing carefully when selecting a camping spot, and making sure to not negatively impact anyone else's outdoor experience.

GLENS FALLS, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO