Elmira Correctional Facility featured in History Channel show ‘Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman’

1967 WTEN season’s greeting is cherished memento for Vietnam veteran and family
CAPITAL REGION, NY ()- We all love our old family movies. But one that has a connection to our own News10 history has also become a special memento for a Vietnam veteran and his family. During Christmas of 1967 Schenectady native Tommy McDermott was a long way from home. The Airman First Class who had […]
Deadly rabbit virus confirmed in New York
A case of a fatal rabbit disease has been confirmed in New York State. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets confirmed a case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2, or RHDV2, in a domestic rabbit in Montgomery County on December 15.
Federal COVID testing sites open in NYC, city distributes at-home test kits
NEW YORK (PIX11) — More COVID-19 testing sites have been set up across New York City in efforts to ease long lines amid an outbreak fueled by the omicron variant. The city broke its single-day COVID case record for a fifth consecutive day, with Mayor Bill de Blasio reporting nearly 11,000 cases in the five […]
Santa Claus pays early visit to Glens Falls nursing home
A jolly red-robed fellow bearing bags of gifts made his way to Glens Falls on Thursday morning. No, it's not Christmas Day quite yet; but for the residents of the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, the day was every bit as special.
DEC: Remember to leave no trace in the Adirondacks this winter
As the Adirondacks and other New York State wildernesses enter winter, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation sent out a reminder of how to keep nature safe when hiking, snowshoeing, skiing and sledding this season. The DEC has a set of "Leave No Trace" rules that include tips on taking care of waste, choosing carefully when selecting a camping spot, and making sure to not negatively impact anyone else's outdoor experience.
New York State COVID update for December 23
The state released its daily COVID-19 update on Thursday, December 23. Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.
NYS Parks honors projects, people for efforts in historic preservation
Nine projects and one person are being honored with a 2021 New York State Preservation Award for their efforts to preserve the state’s history. These include four projects in the capital Region.
Mistletoe: Tradition or trash?
It’s a fun and romantic holiday tradition for some. With a checkered past tied to Norse mythology, murder, fertility, and 18th century England. It’s a wonder how kissing under the mistletoe has become part of holiday traditions.
As cases surge, under 15% of 5 to 11-year-olds in New York are fully vaccinated
Last week, cases among kids in the U.S. rose 26% according to AAP. With Omicron spreading, Dr. Denk hopes more kids will get the shot.
Police warn drivers to watch out after Apple ‘AirTag’ trackers are used to stalk and steal
West Seneca Police are warning car owners of a new tracking device that can be used to steal cars or worse, commit other more serious crimes. It's called an Apple 'AirTag,' and secretly placing a device like this is against a law inspired by the murder of a woman from West Seneca.
Yule, Saturnalia, and how the solstice shaped modern Christmas traditions
Christmas trees, holly, mistletoe, and cider are staples of the holidays but these traditional parts of our holiday celebrations predate Christmas by several hundred years.
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Are Your Pets On Your Christmas List? Do You Buy Them Gifts?
Today's 98.3 TRY social dilemma came from Ashley, and I can relate. Here's her email.
New Year’s Eve in Times Square scaled back amid COVID spike
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The city that never sleeps will ring in the New Year a little more quietly this year amid a surge in COVID cases. Mayor Bill de Blasio had planned for the return of a full-scale celebration, but then New York’s daily COVID cases climbed. De Blasio announced plans Thursday for additional […]
Police cancel missing vulnerable adult alert
Police in New Jersey are searching for a missing vulnerable adult who was last seen in Colonie on Wednesday. 74-year-old Jacques L. Oge of Carteret, New Jersey, has been missing since December 21.
Reduce, reuse and recycle this holiday season
The holidays are almost upon on and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) wants to make sure residents know what should be recycled and what should be thrown away.
Interactive map shows your risk of getting COVID at holiday gatherings
Getting together with friends and family for the holidays? Check out this interactive map to determine what your risk of being exposed to COVID is near you.
