Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa DA announces restorative justice program U.S. DOJ found to be moderately effective or worse

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office announced, last Friday, their new Neighborhood Restorative Partnership program. It is a voluntary, neighborhood-focused, restorative justice initiative addressing root causes of criminal behavior, reducing recidivism, enhancing community relationships, and promoting public safety and quality of life. The NRP is a program in which eligible individuals...

Washington Post

Arlington prosecutor launches restorative justice program with help from federal grant

The chief prosecutor in Arlington County is launching a new diversion effort with $340,000 in funding from the Justice Department. In a statement, Parisa Dehghani-Tafti called the grant a “game changer” that will give her office the capacity to “develop partnerships with diversion programs across the metro area, for the first time” by hiring a social worker and a data analyst.
