Contra Costa DA announces restorative justice program U.S. DOJ found to be moderately effective or worse
The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office announced, last Friday, their new Neighborhood Restorative Partnership program. It is a voluntary, neighborhood-focused, restorative justice initiative addressing root causes of criminal behavior, reducing recidivism, enhancing community relationships, and promoting public safety and quality of life. The NRP is a program in which eligible individuals...contracostaherald.com
Comments / 3