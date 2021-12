BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A recent audit has found that a U.S. Postal Service hub in Baltimore is processing millions of fewer pieces of mail compared to last year, even though work hours and overtime have gone up significantly. The audit was initiated by the USPS Office of Inspector General in response to scrutiny from members of the Maryland Delegation—Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger and Kweisi Mfume, along with Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen—who expressed concerns about missing mail and delayed deliveries. The audit found that faulty equipment and a lack of management at the Fayette Street facility were among the factors that...

