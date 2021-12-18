North country airports will see $2.5 million more from federal infrastructure package

The Watertown International Airport in Dexter, pictured Aug. 31. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Kara Dry

North country airports are set to receive a total $2.5 million in the latest allocation from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

In a joint announcement issued by Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand, it was revealed that 59 airports across New York will receive $136.9 million in federal funding from the legislation, colloquially called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

In the north country, Ogdensburg International Airport will see $1,017,457; Watertown International Airport will see $1,014,598; and both Massena International-Richards Field and Potsdam Municipal-Damon Field will see $295,000 each.

According to the senators, the money can be used to fund a variety of capital projects, including runway and taxiway renovations, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal and ground-transit upgrades.

“Air travel was severely impacted during the pandemic, and this tremendous investment from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which I championed in the Senate will help New York’s airports and local economies take off,” Sen. Schumer said.

Upstate airports have already received millions in grants from recent federal legislation. The Watertown airport received a $1.1 million grant to cover airport operating expenses from the pandemic-prompted American Rescue Plan Act, and $5.08 million is already set aside for the airport in other Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act measures.

The Ogdensburg airport is set to receive $5.1 million from other parts of the infrastructure legislation; Massena will receive $1.48 million and Potsdam will receive $1.48 million.

Those grants, much like the grants announced by the senators this week, can be used for capital project investments.

Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand said in their announcement that they intend to continue advocating for grants for small, rural airports.

“These funds will allow our airports to recover from the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic and meet the ever-increasing demand for air travel,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “I’ll keep fighting for federal resources to bolster and modernize New York’s infrastructure.”