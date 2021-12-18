Teen describes how he rescued mom with makeshift tourniquet

(CNN) — With the Omicron variant spreading quickly across the US, several school districts are sending Covid-19 antigen tests home for the holidays to help curb a spike when they return to school in January. The school systems include Marin County Schools in California, Chicago Public Schools, several cities...
Julian Zelizer, a CNN political analyst, is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and author of the book "Abraham Joshua Heschel: A life of Radical Amazement." Follow him on Twitter @julianzelizer. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
New York (CNN Business) — Editor's Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. One of the more insidious myths making the rounds this year was that young people didn't want to work because they were getting by just fine on government aid. People had too much money, went the narrative from a handful of politicians and pundits.
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - A teenager put his emergency skills to the test last week after his mom fell and cut her wrist. Kristen Iarrobino was walking down the stairs to her front yard last week when she slipped and fell, according to WABI. “I looked down at my...
GLENBURN, Maine (WKRC/WABI/CNN Newsource) - A teenager in Maine put his emergency skills to the test after his mom fell and cut herself. "I looked down at my slippers and put my slippers on, and I thought, 'I probably shouldn't wear these because it could be slippery,' and I thought 'Well, I want my feet to be warm,'" said Kristen Iarrobino.
Gabby Petito was always seen smiling in her social media posts as she embarked on one picturesque adventure after another—but the public got to see a much different side to the 22-year-old when she and her fiancé Brian Laundrie were stopped by Moab Police shortly before she disappeared.
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (CBS) — The body of the woman who fell overboard a ferry in Rhode Island on Monday night has been recovered. 39-year-old Laura Ward from Prudence Island was found in the waters of Walker Cove In Bristol, Rhode Island, on Thursday at around noon.
Ward was a passenger on the Prudence Island ferry in Mount Hope Bay.
Several passengers saw her fall into the water.
Witnesses said it appeared as though the woman intentionally climbed the deck rail and jumped into the water.
The Coast Guard did a search for Ward, but suspended it on Tuesday due to high winds that made search efforts more difficult.
Rescuers also said the water temperatures were “hypothermic.”
Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
A teen claims she nearly died after falling asleep drunk and forgetting to change her tampon. Ellie Makin said she developed toxic shock syndrome, but was dismissed by medics when she went to hospital for help. The 18-year-old claims she was sent home, with doctors telling her she had “freshers...
More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
Investigators picking through Kyle Clinkscales’ rusted 1974 Ford Pinto have recovered a partial skull bone, dozens of human remains and personal items believed to belong to the college student, who’s been missing for almost 46 years, authorities announced on Thursday. The Troup County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office said on...
Ronnie Bechtel heard his son’s voice for the last time around 9 p.m. on April 3, 2000. Jeremy called to ask his father for a ride the next day, but when Ronnie arrived, Jeremy was nowhere to be found. Jeremy’s friend, Erin Foster, was also missing. Her brother, Will,...
PORT VUE — Humane officials are asking the public for help to find the person responsible for putting a dog in a plastic container and leaving it on a road in Port Vue. It was Thursday afternoon when a retired police officer was driving on Liberty Way and saw something that just didn’t look right — a plastic container with a partially opened lid on the side of the road by the 15th Street Bridge.
