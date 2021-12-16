A Louisiana judge is on unpaid leave and facing pressure to resign after a home video with racist language surfaced

As long as there are racist judges in the courtroom, Black people who find themselves in a position where they are facing down the U.S. justice system can never be truly assured their cases will be handled fairly and objectively. That’s why whenever judges are proven to have contempt for Black people, in or outside of their courtrooms, we immediately call for them to be removed lest an alleged offender of the melanin-rich variety ends up with their lives in a negro-hating court officer’s Klan-ish hands.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO