Louisiana State

A Louisiana judge is on unpaid leave and facing pressure to resign after a home video with racist language surfaced

By Maria Cartaya, Tina Burnside, Ryan Young, Alta Spells
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
A judge in Lafayette, Louisiana, is taking a leave of absence and facing calls for her resignation after a video with racist language recorded at her home...

After N-Word-Laced Home Video, Louisiana Judge Asks For ‘Understanding’ And ‘Forgiveness’

As long as there are racist judges in the courtroom, Black people who find themselves in a position where they are facing down the U.S. justice system can never be truly assured their cases will be handled fairly and objectively. That’s why whenever judges are proven to have contempt for Black people, in or outside of their courtrooms, we immediately call for them to be removed lest an alleged offender of the melanin-rich variety ends up with their lives in a negro-hating court officer’s Klan-ish hands.
Louisiana judge who used racist slur takes leave of absence

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge is taking an unpaid leave of absence after she repeatedly used a racial slur in a video recorded at her home and posted to social media, and Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday called for her resignation. The video, which caused a...
Local prosecutor announces review of previous cases handled by Louisiana judge who used n-word in video

New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams has ordered a review of cases handled by embattled Judge Michelle Odnet when she previously served as a prosecutor – following her repeated use of the n-word in a leaked video. The Lafayette City Court judge was suspended from the role without pay last week for her comments, which drew significant media attention.Ms Odinet, who had been in the job for just over a year, was caught using racist jokes and slurs with her family, as they watched security footage of a Black man attempting to break into their home. On the recording,...
