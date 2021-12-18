ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Job Creators Network Asks Supreme Court To Block Employer Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the 5th Circuit's stay of the Biden Administration's employer vaccine mandate, and the Job Creators Network's President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz put out the following statement:

"The Job Creators Network is disappointed the 6th Circuit has decided to side with the Biden Administration's illegal employer vaccine mandate—on a Friday night, no less. This mandate adds an incredible burden on small business owners who are still suffering negative effects of the pandemic. This mandate will make it even harder for small business owners to find and keep employees. The 6th Circuit irresponsibly upheld an illegal rule and expects employers to somehow comply with a complicated regulation in a period of two weeks, including the holidays. JCN has immediately asked the Supreme Court to save businesses and employees from this government overreach."

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/job-creators-network-asks-supreme-court-to-block-employer-vaccine-mandate-301447748.html

SOURCE Job Creators Network

Washington Post

Supreme Court sets special hearing for Biden’s vaccine rules for health-care workers, private businesses

The Supreme Court on Wednesday night announced it will hold a special hearing next month to consider challenges to the Biden administration’s pandemic efforts affecting millions of workers, a nationwide vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers and a separate coronavirus vaccine mandate for health-care workers. Both policies have been at...
State
Washington State
Vox

The Supreme Court showdown over Biden’s vaccine policies, explained

A raft of cases, all challenging various efforts by the Biden administration to encourage vaccination and control the spread of Covid-19, reached the Supreme Court at once this month. Briefing concludes at the end of the month, meaning that the Court is likely to determine the fate of President Biden’s efforts to promote vaccination around the beginning of the new year.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. Supreme Court rules against Marsy’s Law; says victims’ right amendment cannot be enacted

The amendment passed the General Assembly late last decade, and would have, in a single question, given victim’s the right to petition a judge if they were not informed about the accused’s case or did not have the ability to attend the trial or subsequent hearings.  The post Pa. Supreme Court rules against Marsy’s Law; says victims’ right amendment cannot be enacted appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
The Independent

Supreme Court agrees to take up disputes over the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates

The US Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to take up the disputes over president Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate and set 7 January as the date for a special hearing in two cases.One of the cases involve the Biden administration’s mandate asking large businesses to either ask employees to be fully vaccinated or test for Covid-19 weekly, while the other is for a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers.Rulings for both the cases are likely to follow.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that the Justice Department “will vigorously defend both — the legality of both the mandates...
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
wfxb.com

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Pressured to Retire

One Supreme Court justice is getting pressured to retire. Top democrats across Washington would like justice Stephen Breyer to announce his retirement before the end of the court term in June. The pressure comes so they can get moving on confirmation hearings well before the mid-terms. Republicans have stated if they take control back after the mid-terms, they will not allow President Biden a new appointment to the highest court in the land. Breyer has been on the court since 1994.
FOX59

Indiana business leaders urge companies to prepare for OSHA vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for companies with 100 or more employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA will begin issuing penalties January 10. The newly-reinstated mandate impacts thousands of Hoosiers at businesses across the state. “Our advice to employers is you […]
@JohnLocke

Warning Against Proposed U.S. Supreme Court ‘Reforms’

Adam White of the American Enterprise Institute shares concerns about proposals from the Biden administration’s Supreme Court study commission. The Supreme Court was established for an indispensable constitutional purpose: to decide cases under the rule of law. Any attempt to understand the Court must begin from that premise. And any attempt to reform the Court for other purposes would be recklessly shortsighted. …
CONGRESS & COURTS
