Public Safety

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Credit Card Scam: Fraudsters Stealing Banking Data, Credentials!

By Gerry Palmers
itechpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline fraudsters have been so brazen as of late with banking scams and phishing scams, especially during the pandemic when businesses and consumers have relied on digital alternatives to important tasks and responsibilities. Now they've hit once more, this time exploiting the fanaticism for superhero films, taking advantage of...

www.itechpost.com

HackRead

Spider-Man: No Way Home exploited to push phishing and malware scams

Scammers are exploiting the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home movie to steal credit card and banking data along with harvesting login credentials of unsuspected users, Kaspersky has warned. Since the dawn of the COVID-19 era, online streaming of films has increased significantly. This has provided scammers with an exclusive...
