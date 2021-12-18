ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Shared Farms: An Important Cornerstone Of Rural Revitalization In Hainan Free Trade Port

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forest giants line the edges of rolling fields alive with the sound of insects and birds. A gurgling stream drives a waterwheel. This pastoral scene harking back to ancient times is now being reintroduced in new and interesting ways across China.

In 2017, China's southern island province of Hainan, with its advantages on tropical agricultural resources and rural ecological environment, was the first place in the country to propose the development of "shared farms", with the aim of boosting the shared prosperity of rural areas and farmers.

As a part of China's modern "sharing economy", shared farms promote the use of fallow fields. This new approach to agriculture is driving deeper integration of several industries, including agriculture, tourism, education, culture, health care, and scientific research.

The development of shared farms has been a boon for locals. Placing their fallow land and vacant houses under unified management, they have been able to increase their income via salaried work while still being able to sell their homegrown agricultural products. This creates a solution which benefits the entire village economy.

Rewards have already been reaped by locals in Sanya's Damao Village where the annual per capita income of farmers increased from CNY 8,620 in 2017 to CNY 21,500 in 2020 and Danzhou's Youwen Village where it increased from CNY 13,000 in 2019 to CNY 21,000 in 2020.

In addition, shared farms give local products greater added value and provide enterprises a greater profit margin. By combining agriculture, culture and travel, these farms are able to develop more niche products through "tourism+" and "ecology+" business models.

Shared farms not only directly improve the lives of China's rural populations, but also aid in the revival and preservation of local cultural heritage. For local governments, the cumulative benefits brought by shared farms are welcome.

With an increasing number of shared farms cropping up, the path towards China's rural revitalization is becoming ever clearer.

As of November 2021, Hainan has seen the establishment of 200 shared farms. In 2020, the farms received over 2.2 million visitors, taking in CNY 850 million in direct operating income, with a profit of CNY 160 million.

On December 14-15, Sanya's Damao Shared Farm hosted the 2021 Shared Farm Conference, drawing in experts, scholars and entrepreneurs working in rural development and agriculture. The conference discussed the use of high-quality shared farm development to boost the shared economic prosperity of Chinese farmers and rural areas.

Hainan's exploratory work in developing shared farms over the past five years has demonstrated the viability of this development model as an important cornerstone of China's future rural revitalization.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shared-farms-an-important-cornerstone-of-rural-revitalization-in-hainan-free-trade-port-301447747.html

SOURCE Hainan International Media Center (HIMC)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Brace for a $600 bln Chinese escape from New York

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The party’s over for Chinese companies in New York. They’re being squeezed by lawmakers in both Beijing and Washington over data protection, accounting oversight plus other crackdowns and political spats. New U.S. rules that would usher out lingerers won’t apply for two years, but waiting until the last minute only will make leaving harder.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheStreet

Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Framework Agreement For Order Of 10,000 Customized Electric Trucks

BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings ("Kaixin" or the "Company") (KXIN) - Get Kaixin Auto Holdings Report announces today that it has reached a strategic partnership agreement with Beijing Shencheng Biotechnology Group Limited ("Shencheng"). Under the framework agreement, Shencheng agrees to purchase 10,000 customized new energy trucks from Kaixin over the next 5 years. The total value is around $250 million.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Dada Group Participates In Drafting CCFA's Retail Digitalization Terminology

SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, participated in drafting "Terminology of Retail Digitalization" initiated by China Chain Store & Franchise Association's (CCFA). This terminology was the first comprehensive standards about digital transformation in the retail industry and officially released on December 7th.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sharing Economy#Cornerstone#Southern China#Haikou#Forest
TheStreet

Airborne ISR Platforms & Payloads Global Market Analysis 2021-2029

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airborne ISR Platforms & Payloads - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This market study examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of airborne ISR technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years: 2021-2029.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Most northerly mainland port poised for wind farm work

The UK's most northerly mainland commercial port could be set to become the servicing base for a proposed new offshore wind farm. Scrabster Harbour Trust has signed an agreement with Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm to explore the potential of developing construction support facilities at the Caithness port. Danish company,...
INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

Countries That Generate the Most Plastic Waste

Plastics, plastics, everywhere — and a lot of the plastic products we use and discard end up as waste in our landfills and waterways. The American Chemistry Council recorded 35.7 million tons of plastic generation in the U.S. in 2018. That same year, plastics accounted for 12.2% of municipal solid waste generation, with 14.8 tons […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
TheStreet

The 24th Winter Trade Fair Held In Hainan, China Gathered 2,000 High-quality Enterprises At Home And Abroad

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 16, 2021 China ( Hainan) International Tropical Agricultural Products Winter Trade Fair was held in Haikou, Hainan, attracting nearly 2,000 enterprises such as fortune 500 companies and international leading agricultural enterprises. On that day, the total amount of on-site order transactions was 55.05942 billion yuan, according to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Hainan.
ECONOMY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Vilsack comments on trade deals at Wisconsin farm

Ag Secretary Vilsack says fair trade deals and exports are important, and so is enforcement and building trust. Tom Vilsack says America’s trade deals need to be enforced. He says one example is when Canada increased U.S. dairy quotas in the USMCA agreement. “That’s great, except that what they did and the way they structured it is that we’re still essentially selling to the same two or three buyers in Canada who frankly have no need for what it is that the tariff quota has been increased, so they’re not buying it.”
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

LA port sees record 2021 imports despite supply chain snags

The Port of Los Angeles — the nation’s busiest — is on track to move a record volume of import cargo this year, even as officials struggle to thin a backup of ship traffic and ease supply chain snarls that have been blamed for product shortages and higher shelf prices. “The sustained and unmatched demand by the American consumer is pushing our import numbers to new levels,” Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, told reporters in an online briefing. “We’re on track for an all-time import record in ... 2021.”Cargo containers are moving off the...
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

China navigates high-level opening-up at Hainan Free Trade Port

HAIKOU, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- A new freighter pulls in to shore on the southern Chinese island of Hainan, and 50,000 tonnes of imported rapeseed is quickly unloaded and transported to the Yangpu Economic Development Zone. The cargo ship belongs to AUSCA International Oils and Grains., Ltd., which operates Hainan's...
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

Agro-Rural Tourism Market Lifts 2021 Outlook: SWOT Analysis with Rural Tours, Cape AgriTours, Farm to Farm

Market Intellix (MI) published a new report, titled, "Agro-Rural Tourism Market." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

GLOBALink | One-minute view of Hainan Free Trade Port "model room"

HAIKOU, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Covering an area of 2.3 square kilometers, Yangpu Bonded Port Area is located in the Hainan Free Trade Port, south China. More than 2,400 enterprises had registered in Yangpu Bonded Port Area by the end of November. Nowadays, a variety of enterprises have been put...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

European Road Freight Transport Report 2021, Featuring Dachser, DB Schenker, DHL, LKW Walter And Rhenus

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Road Freight Transport 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report addresses driver shortages and the measures that can be adopted to solve the crisis, recovery prospects for the industry as we continue to navigate through the Covid-19 pandemic, and other factors affecting volumes, pricing and cost factors.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Eolian, A Global Infrastructure Partners Portfolio Company, Announces Acquisition Of Able Grid Development Interests

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eolian, a portfolio company of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), today announced the acquisition of all remaining outstanding interests in joint venture development portfolios of energy storage projects managed by Able Grid Energy Solutions. Since early 2017, in anticipation of the emergence of battery...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
TheStreet

Vuzix Delivers Its Latest Pre-Production Units For Waveguide-Based HMD System To A Global Tier-1 Aerospace Firm

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (VUZI) - Get Vuzix Corporation Report, ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced it has received a follow on order for and delivered a new version of a customized commercial avionics waveguide-based head mounted display (HMD) system to global Tier-1 Aerospace firm.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Soorty Joins Organic Cotton Accelerator

Organic cotton is increasingly becoming a common ingredient in denim production, and mills are taking proactive steps to ensure there’s enough to go around. Pakistani vertically integrated denim manufacturer Soorty recently signed on as a contributor to the Organic Cotton Accelerator (OCA), a multi-stakeholder organization fully dedicated to bringing supply security and measurable social and environmental impact to organic cotton farming through seed and innovation programs. As a contributor, Soorty will provide support and investment to drive OCA’s farming programs dedicated to improving the livelihoods of organic cotton farmers and farmers that are transitioning to organic agriculture. It’s a mission that the...
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
77K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy