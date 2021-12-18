ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRISH SETTER "WINDY" WINS AKC ROYAL CANIN NATIONAL ALL-BREED PUPPY AND JUNIOR STAKES

 5 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashwood She's Like The Wind, an Irish Setter known as "Windy" triumphed over 1,395 dogs ages six months to 18 months to become the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy of the Year, held today in Orlando, FL in conjunction with the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin. "Windy," owned by Genea White Jones & Laura Heidrich of Fountaintown, IN and bred by Genea W Jones/ Timothy Jones/ Suzzie Bambule/ Laura Heidrich, was crowned "Puppy of the Year" by an esteemed panel of judges, consisting of Mr. Dana P. Cline, Mr. Elliott B. Weiss, and Dr. Thomas M. Davies, after quality canine competition.

Coverage of the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes is available for replay at AKC.tv.

The winners:

Group Winners

After winning Best of Breed competitions, the following top dogs went on to win in their respective groups and compete for Puppy/Junior of the Year:

Sporting: Ashwood She's Like The Wind, an Irish Setter known as "Windy," owned by Genea White Jones & Laura Heidrich of Fountaintown, IN and bred by Genea W Jones/ Timothy Jones/ Suzzie Bambule/ Laura Heidrich.

Hound: Baha Babylon And On, a Saluki known as "Ginger," owned by James Donahue, D. Scott Pfeil and Fran Donahue of Ingleside, IL and bred by Caroline Coile/ Rachel Rehberg.

Working: Arete's U Make The Rockin World Go Round, a Doberman Pinscher known as "Ryder," owned by Vicki Hitzfield and Korey Hitzfield of Dayton, OH and bred by Vicki Hitzfield/ Wende Call/ Korey Hitzfield.

Terrier: GCH CH Goodspice Efbe Money Stache, a Sealyham Terrier known as "Stache," owned by Margery Good & Emily Bennett & F Bergeron & L Spiegal of Cochranville, PA and bred by Margery L Good/ France Bergeron.

Toy: CH Hallmark Jolei Out Of This World, a Shih Tzu known as "Comet," owned and bred by Luke & Diane Ehricht of Monclova, OH.

Non-Sporting: CH My Resume' @ Byrequest, a Miniature Poodle known as "Maya," owned and bred by Wendy F Penn of Orient, OH.

Herding: Eclipse Ace In The Hole, a Berger Picard known as "Rupert," owned by Chris Ruppenthal of Shingle Springs, CA and bred by Donna Beadle/ Michael Beadle.

About the American Kennel ClubFounded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

ABOUT ROYAL CANIN USARoyal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 40 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irish-setter-windy-wins-akc-royal-canin-national-all-breed-puppy-and-junior-stakes-301447749.html

SOURCE American Kennel Club

