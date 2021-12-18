ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/GBP – Key support holding

By Craig Erlam
marketpulse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith both the ECB and BoE meetings now behind us, how do we assess the impact on the currencies and what it means going forward?. Interestingly, there were no major surprises on either side. The BoE moved slightly earlier while the ECB tweaked its...

www.marketpulse.com

FXStreet.com

Currency market: US Dollar Index, EUR, GBP, USD/JPY, AUD, NZD

Currency prices as usual brought the market to the do or die brink. Bottom pair NZD/USD as the ultimate currency market signal pair trades just below vital 0.6841. A break targets the range from 0.6841 to 0.6890. Lower targets 0.6776 easily. GBP/USD is hovering around vital 1.3357. As mentioned Sunday,...
marketpulse.com

US dollar slips as risk appetite rises

The US dollar was in full retreat overnight, mostly due to reports that omicron presents fewer hospitalisation risks. That saw sentiment swing even more strongly back to the global recovery trade and saw the dollar index collapse by 0.37% to 96.12, easing still more in Asia to 96.03. I am adjusting my downside support level to 95.85 on the dollar index, where it has traced out a triple bottom. A daily close under 95.85 sets up a deeper US dollar correction, potentially into January, assuming omicron remains a storm in a teacup in the minds of the investors globally.
MarketWatch

Gold settles lower Tuesday as yields and stocks rise, bullion slides further below $1,800

Gold futures finished lower Tuesday, reversing an earlier gain, to book a second straight decline, as stocks that took a beating on Monday were staging a rebound, highlighting some return in risk appetite on Wall Street after an omicron-sparked selloff. Treasury yields also popped higher, creating a headwind for bullion buying in the near-term. Treasury yields were rising, with the 10-year Treasury note rate at around 1.48% from 1.418% at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday. Richer yields can undercut demand for precious metals that don't offer a coupon. February gold settled down $5.90, or 0.3%, to $1,788.70 an ounce. Meanwhile, the dollar was flat but holding in positive territory, as measured by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index . The Dow Jones Industrial Average , the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index all had recouped losses from Monday's downdraft, and then some, in Tuesday afternoon action.
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP to move slightly lower towards 0.84 – Danske Bank

“We still believe EUR/GBP will move slightly lower in 2022, as the ‘positive USD’ environment is usually also benefitting GBP versus EUR.”. “We have lifted our 12M target to 0.84 (from 0.83) given the aggressive BoE market pricing. The (in our view) too aggressive BoE market pricing and renewed Brexit uncertainties may put some upward pressure on EUR/GBP near-term or at least increase volatility.”
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP back under 0.8500, but finding support at 50DMA for now

EUR/GBP has fallen under 0.8500, though found support at its 50DMA at 0.8480. The pair fell despite hawkish ECB rhetoric and mixed UK GDP figures. EUR/GBP has rebounded from session lows at 0.8480, which coincides with the pair’s 50-day moving average, in recent trade and currently trades close to 0.8490. That means, on the day, the pair trades with losses of about 0.2%, having opened the session to the north of the 0.8500 level and that, on the week, the pair is back to flat.
marketpulse.com

US dollar holds steady

The US dollar held steady via the dollar index overnight, although the surge in positive sentiment in equity markets saw gains in the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollar risk barometers. The dollar index held steady at 96.48 and I continue waiting for a break or either 96.00 or 97.00 to signal the US dollar’s next directional move.
marketpulse.com

Pound higher despite GDP revision

The UK economy grew 1.1% in the third quarter, revised downwards from the initial estimate of 1.3%. The expansion was led by robust consumer spending, which beat expectations with a gain of 2.7% as lockdowns were lifted in July. Investors didn’t seem perturbed from the downward revision, as the British...
marketpulse.com

Wall Street set for a steady open, COVID treatments purchases boost sentiment, US data, CNB delivers larger hike, bitcoin struggles to recapture USD 50K

US stocks were headed for a flat open, following efforts from the US and UK to secure COVID treatments. Trading volumes will continue to fall heading into the holiday weekend, but risk appetite will struggle to deliver a significant stock market rally as the Omicron variant still poses a major risk for many healthcare systems.
FXStreet.com

Long term targets: USD/CAD, correlations, EUR/CAD, GBP/CAD, AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD

Currency cross rates as exchange rates are constructed by 2 currencies and generally from 2 opposite currencies such as EUR/USD and USD/ CAD to combine EUR/CAD. EUR is the risk side as EUR/USD while USD/CAD represents the USD side as opposite. Either EUR/USD or USD/CAD as anchor currency pairs are the main drivers to EUR/CAD prices.
marketpulse.com

Pound edges higher ahead of GDP

The pound started the week quietly and this has continued on Tuesday. In the North American session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3241, up 0.24% on the day. The UK will release Final GDP for Q3 on Tuesday. The report is unlikely to shake up the pound, as Final GDP is expected to confirm the initial estimate of 1.3%, m/m. On an annualized basis, GDP is expected to confirm the initial estimate of 6.6%. This high figure should be taken with a grain of salt, as it is in comparison with the Q3 data of 2020 when the economy was in the throes of Covid.
actionforex.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: EUR/GBP

The European Central Bank was slightly less dovish when it met last week. Members of the central bank agreed to lower the pace of bond purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP), while letting it expire as planned in March 2022. From there, it will continue buying bonds under the current Asset Purchase Program (APP) at a pace of EUR40 billion in Q2 and EUR30 billion in Q3. The ECB will then continue to buy bonds at a pace of EUR20 billion until deemed enough. However, given that members left the bond purchases open-ended (in terms of time), it is still possible the ECB could raise rates by the end of 2022. In addition, the next wave of the coronavirus taking over the world could take a toll on Europe. Europeans countries are meeting this week to determine how fast the Omicron variant is spreading around Europe, and what restrictions should be taken to prevent hospitals from becoming overrun, as they were nearly 2 years ago. This could create volatility for the Euro.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bears hold the reins amid escalating Omicron fears

EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase following Friday's slump. Falling US Treasury bond yields limit the dollar's upside for the time being. Investors will remain focused on coronavirus headlines in the absence of high-tier data releases. EUR/USD seems to have gone into a consolidation phase around 1.1250 after falling...
DailyFx

Impact of Bank of England Rate Hikes on FTSE 100, FTSE 250, GBP/USD, GBP/EUR

BoE Rate Liftoff Despite BoE’s Cautious Communication. Historical Performance of UK Assets During BoE Hiking Cycles. The Bank of England surprised market participants yet again by raising interest rates by 15bps to 0.25%. I say surprised given that ahead of the December meeting, notorious MPC hawk, such as Saunders cast doubts over a rate rise, having mentioned the potential advantages of delaying a hike in order to assess the impact of Omicron. That said, with the latest inflation reading making the MPC’s November forecast already outdated and the labour market remaining robust post furlough expiration, there was little excuse to not raise rates. Although, while it is a step in the right direction, I would say it is a rather tentative step, given that a 15bps rate hike is not exactly a move that shows a determination to curb inflationary pressures. Although, what it allows now is for the next hike to move in 25bps increments going forward. Yet again, this shows the BoE’s communication leaves very little to be desired when trying to gauge the timing of a BoE rate hike.
cityindex.co.uk

Two trades to watch: EUR/GBP, WTI oil

Is falling, paring gains from the previous week. The pound trades under pressure as COVID cases continue to surge in the UK. New daily infections have risen 52% over the past 7 days and the government is refusing to rule out further restriction to stem the spread of the highly contagious Omicron.
DailyFx

Euro Technical Analysis: Looking to Sell Rallies in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

The Euro has been trading choppily in recent days following the final European Central Bank rate decision of 2021, giving up initial gains but not setting new monthly lows, either. Some may see this as a sign of the Euro’s resiliency; others, like myself, attribute this to traders squaring shorts at the end of the calendar year. In other words, it’s a dead cat bounce, one that can’t be trusted as evidence that the worst is over for the Euro.
marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar keeps falling

The US dollar is flexing some muscle as USD/CAD has started the week with considerable gains and is trading around 1.2950. The Canadian dollar had a rough week, losing 1.29%. USD/CAD is closing in on the symbolic 1.30 line, which was last breached in November 2020. Risk aversion weighs on...
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Faces Lockdown Headwinds Again

The GBP EUR exchange rate was higher into the weekend after the Bank of England surprised some analysts with a 0.15% rate hike on Thursday. However, the weekend saw an emergency cabinet meeting for the British government, while the Netherlands goes into another lockdown. The GBP EUR started the week...
FXStreet.com

FX Weekly: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, JPY, AUD, NZD

EUR/USD from last week's analysis had to break 1.1268 to continue the downtrend from its neutral position at 1.1300's. EUR/USD broke l 1.1268 Wednesday and traded to 1.1223. Next lower points are located at 1.1226, 1.1189, 1.1180 and 1.1133. EUR/USD's target from the 5 year 1.1505 average is now located...
