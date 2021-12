Many people consider the BMW 1M Coupe to be one of the best (if not the best) cars the German car maker has ever put in production. That’s even more impressive if you think about how the 1M came to be, basically being an improvisation done by some dedicated engineers who saw the potential in this car. Nevertheless, the 1M is one of those very few cars out there, to not only hold its value from day one but actually go up slightly in recent years.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO