ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dollywood's Candlelight Carolers

Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDollywood's Candlelight Carolers perform Joy to the World during...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

One of Dollywood’s longest employees passes away

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of Dollywood’s longest employees died unexpectedly on Saturday. Johnnie Crawford, who began working for the theme park when it first opened in 1986, passed away at 94 years old on Dec. 18, according to her obituary. “I like to tell people I came with...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Dollywood announces auditions for upcoming season's entertainment team

SEVIERVILLE, T.N. (WLOS) — Gearing up for its upcoming season, which starts March 12, 2022, Dollywood has announced audition dates and locations for entertainers looking to join the team. Current members of Dollywood's entertainment team is casting entertainers ready to find their place in the spotlight. There are openings...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

The many names of Dollywood before it was Dollywood

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood has been entertaining not just East Tennesseans but people from all around the world for years. Dollywood first opened in May of 1986 and has been welcoming guests for 35 years. But before opening, the park had gone through a number of transformations and names. According to the Greater Pigeon […]
GATLINBURG, TN
rocketcitynow.com

Longtime Dollywood greeter passes away

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — One of Dollywood's oldest greeters has passed away. Johnnie Crawford began working at Dollywood when the park opened in 1986. She passed on Saturday, according to her obituary. She was 94 years old. Dollywood officials said that Crawford was still an active employee, and came to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollywood#Christmas#Theme Park#Smoky#The Dollywood Company
wvlt.tv

WATCH: Dollywood groups perform traditional Christmas songs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Performers at Dollywood’s award-winning Smoky Mountain Christmas are spreading the holiday spirit through traditional Christmas songs. If you want to watch the groups live, the theme park will be open every day, except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day through Jan. 22. Reservations are required through the remainder of the operating season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Family remembers the life on longtime Dollywood employee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -If you’ve been to the museum at Dollywood you likely remember a familiar face that goes by the name of Johnnie Crawford. On Saturday, at 94 years old Crawford passed away according to her family. Crawford’s grandson, Ty, said he will remember his grandma as someone...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
southernillinoisnow.com

The Pistol Annies will have a ‘Hell of a Holiday’ as their fundraiser special airs tonight

Supergroup trio the Pistol Annies bring their new Christmas album to life tonight, with the Hell of a Holiday special airing on their Facebook page. The three performers — Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley — will sit down for an intimate conversation during the special, and will also deliver festive live performances of several tracks off the album.
MUSIC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Christmas Candlelight Concert

When 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $30-$85; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1700; bachsociety.org. Now in his 35th season at the helm, artistic director A. Dennis Sparger leads the Bach...
ENTERTAINMENT
DesignerzCentral

Blake Shelton Allegedly Forced NBC To Cancel Spring Season Of ‘The Voice’ To Keep Him From Quitting, Insider Says

Is Blake Shelton destroying The Voice? One report says he was personally responsible for the show canceling its spring season under threat of an exit. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the National Enquirer, The Voice will not see a spring season in 2022 thanks to Shelton. He’s disappointing fans with his demands. “The grind didn’t give him enough time to concentrate on his career and family, and he told them he was ready to quit,” a source reveals.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jenna Bush Hager Tears up After Husband Surprises Her Live on 'Today' Show for Her 40th Birthday

Jenna Bush Hager is getting a major surprise for her 40th birthday courtesy of her husband Henry Hager. Wednesday, Hager took to the streets of New York City disguised as an NBC page to quiz passersby on his wife's favorite things – from the age she's turning Thursday to her love of queso – in a moment that brought the Today with Hoda and Jenna star to tears.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert delivers very sweet adoption news ahead of Christmas

Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home. The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations. She then posed with one of their precious...
PETS
HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Turned Away in Tears Singing This Song About Lost Love During Her Christmas Special

Kelly Clarkson has been through so much over the course of more than a year. She’s endured a very public divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while performing, hosting her talk show, serving as a coach on The Voice and more. But during her Christmas special last night, the original American Idol gave fans a glimpse of just how emotional this time of year is for her when she seemingly started crying after performing her song “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know).”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy